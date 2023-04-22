Nostalgia is a daily part of life here at El Rancho Davis. The day rarely passes when the evening meal isn’t enjoyed while watching 60-year old reruns of life in Mayberry. Evening newscasts cause indigestion and high blood pressure, whereas the adventures of Sheriff Andy Taylor, Deputy Barney Fife, Aunt Bea and the sheriff’s son, Opie, are an aid to digestion and a familiarity that relaxes the mind. The opiate of the masses (pun intended.)
This evening’s episode (Monday evening) centered on young Opie’s struggles with arithmetic, as reported to dear old Dad by his teacher, the lovely Miss Crump. Naturally, for the story’s plot line, Andy, Barney and Aunt Bea all over-reacted wildly. In the end, as with all things Mayberry, the problem was resolved peacefully and wisely.
The struggles with math stirred memories for me…unlike Opie I had excelled at arithmetic. Straight A’s right up through 8th grade for me. There wasn’t a problem involving addition, subtraction, multiplication or division that I couldn’t knock out of the park. Fractions, on the other hand, presented the first inkling that maybe all was not well in the numbers side of my brain.
That inkling exploded into front page news at the humble abode at 310 East Main Street in Laceyville when I entered 9th grade Algebra Class. I had already felt trepidation about 9th grade because a friend of my brothers had failed that grade five years before I had to face the unknown dangers that lay in wait for me there. If it could happen to him…
Enter: the Opie Taylor Syndrome. Suddenly arithmetic wasn’t arithmetic any more. Arithmetic had no unknown “x”s or “y”s.
X and Y are not numbers. They will never be numbers. They were never meant to be numbers, and no magic I could conjure would ever make them numbers. Oh sure, Mr Worthington stood up there prattling on about ascending and descending numbers (or values or something entirely un-arithmetic), scribbling all kinds of things on the chalkboard and shouting out what he obviously thought were relevant conclusions. He might as well have lapsed into ancient Babylonian for all I understood of it.
In order to pass the time constructively while he continued to fill the board with meaningless squiggles that he claimed were formulas solving for X and Y, several of us began chucking pieces of chalk at each other all around the room. It was great fun until the only kid in class who spoke ancient Babylonian took a piece of chalk to the forehead. I don’t know to this day why he wasn’t paying attention to the fire fight, but the weenie yelped loudly and got us all in trouble with Mr Worthington.
We weren’t idiots. The chalk battles were replaced in short order by an invisible fifty pound medicine ball. For those unfamiliar with the term, a medicine ball was a huge leather ball stuffed with–for all I know–thousands of sets of no longer wearable longjohns. They were popular in gyms back in my day, and I suppose they still are, somewhere.
Anyway…we who spoke no Babylonian–and didn’t care to learn it–would make a great show of hoisting this invisible wad of skivvies and tossing it across the room to a classmate, who would then heave it at another mathematically challenged buddy in an opposite corner.
There came a day when the weighty leather orb rolled under Mr Worthington’s desk just moments before he returned to it from his chalkboard. My seatmate, a man-child of steely-eyed nerve, realized the medicine ball’s whereabouts and strode confidently to the front of the class and said–just like he was in his right mind–”Excuse me Mr Worthington, would you roll back your chair?” Always accommodating, the good teacher skittered backward while my pal crawled under his desk, backed out on his knees and rose clumsily,elbows pressed to his sides, forearms wide, palms up, balancing the giant invisible ball, and staggered back to his seat, where he tossed it to a kid two rows over.
Mr Worthington passed all of us because he didn’t want anything to do with us a second time. The next year we all became Mr Volchanksy’s problem in 2nd year algebra. If I remember correctly, Mr Volchansky left the teaching profession after having not had even one good day in nine months of trying.
Opie Taylor, in the Andy Griffith reunion show many years after the original went off the air, had become the newspaper editor in Mayberry. His arithmetic issues had been left behind. And, well…algebra struggles notwithstanding…here I am, in the newspaper. Another shining success story from a survivor of the Opie Taylor Syndrome.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.