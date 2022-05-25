HORSEHEADS — Waverly totaled 234 strokes in a tri-match with Horseheads and Lansing on Tuesday. Horseheads earned a sweep with a team total of 189 and Lansing’s team was incomplete.

Brooklyn Moffe from Horseheads was medalist with a 42. Also scoring for the Blue Raiders were Ava Fairbrother and Olicvia Hatch with matching 48s and Mady Weingand with a 51.

Breanne Robinson led Waverly with a 52 and Madelyn Farnham had a 55.

Also scoring for the Wolverines were Lauryn DeLill with a 62 and Addison Hunt with a 65.

Sophia Sileo, who had a 66, also started for Waverly.

Hailey Baughan led Lansing with a 48.

Also for the Bobcats, Zoey Ivery had a 56 and McKenna Syer shot a 64,

Recommended for you

Load comments