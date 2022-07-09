It’s only because my mind goes to strange places, I suppose, that the title of this week’s column reads as it does. You see, I sat at a red light last week waiting for my chance to launch myself from the intersection at warp speed when a large truck with the company’s name emblazoned on the side passed through before the light changed in my favor. The name was “A. DUIE PYLE” (the quotation marks are my own), and my instant response was, “Is that a name or a description?” If a description, I hesitate to ponder a pile of …what…something the dog left outside overnight?
As it turns out, Alexander Duie Pyle was the founder of a transport company in Coatesville, PA, in the 1920’s. He and his descendants have built their enterprise into what is called “...the Northeast’s premier transportation and logistics provider,” according to their website.
Sometimes a person’s surname gives you a hint as to their occupation. While I was living in Maryland some 35 years ago, my little town was home to a podiatrist named Ronald Footer. The guy never had a chance to explore other possibilities. He was born to be what he was.
If your name is Homer, you’d better be a power hitter in Major League Baseball, because if you become, say, a referee in the National Football League, your name will haunt you to your grave…and so will the visiting team’s fans.
When I was a kid in single digits in Laceyville back in the 1950’s, there was a butcher named Baker…two-thirds of a nursery rhyme, but mis-matched in his career choice.
I’ve always thought the young English singer-songwriter, Harry Styles, should have owned a barber shop, and especially so after seeing his acting chops in the movie “Dunkirk.”
I had an English teacher in 8th grade by the name of Mrs Kitchen. She probably was on loan from the Home Economics department. And there are probably two or three generations of high school grads who are saying, “WTH is Home Economics?”
******
“The sky is falling! The sky is falling!” The immortal words of the much loved Henny Penny, who turned out to be just another alarmist. Among the handful of magazines I subscribe to is “Astronomy,” which proudly claims on each month’s cover “The world’s best-selling astronomy magazine.” It occurs to my ever-suspicious mind that the wording is very important in that claim…they aren’t saying they are the best selling magazine ABOUT astronomy, just that Astronomy is the best selling astronomy magazine. Of course it is! It’s the ONLY Astronomy magazine.
Having said that, here’s my point in quoting the hysterical little chicken regarding the state of the sky. On page 11 of the August issue of the best selling astronomy magazine is an interesting chart detailing the likely lifespan of satellites orbiting Earth at various distances. The GPS satellites that have made gas station road maps obsolete will stay at their 22,000 mile high geostationary orbit for hundreds of millions of years.
On the other hand, if the Roman Emperor Tiberius had launched a satellite to an orbit of 750 miles high 2000 years ago, we would all have to be running for cover just about now. If old Tiberius had a Star Wars defense system like Ronald Reagan envisioned, those babies would be tumbling earthward by the time you finish this morning’s coffee. “The chariots of the gods are crashing and burning!” That’s a mouthful for poor little Henny Penny!
Even more recently, if Abe Lincoln had launched something sneaky to attack Atlanta and send Scarlett O’Hara scurrying from Aunt PittyPat’s home on Peachtree Street back to Tara, then those weapons would be burning their way back into the atmosphere from their 500 mile high orbit any minute now.
All this useless information is nearly enough to make me want to build a huge underground shelter loaded with freezers full of ice cream and other survival essentials. Several boxes of aluminum foil for hat-making might be advisable also.
And then there’s up-to-300-mile high orbits, where things like the International Space Station and the Hubble Space Telescope, reside.
That’s right, with all of our technological genius,we’ve jammed thousands of satellites into low-earth orbits that are likely to come crashing to terra firma within 25 years of launch. It’s been going on since 1957, and to be honest, I’m all for it, but I think little Henny Penny was onto something. The sky is, indeed, falling, and all that space junk (at least the bits that don’t burn up on the way) will make one heck of a dewy pile.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
