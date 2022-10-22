If you have followed this frequently humiliating exposure of my life as a Master Buffoon, then you’re at least passingly familiar with my resignation to the fact that “this can only happen to me” is the sustaining factor of my existence.
I’m the guy who casually set his steaming hot carry-out coffee on the back edge of a sink in a public restroom only to have that motion trigger the dispensing of foamy handsoap into the cup like a pile of whipped cream.
The same guy who, as a child of 5 years age, dove into a rose bush in a game of hide and seek. Four thousand, three hundred, and twenty one vicious thorns later, I was freed from a traumatic life-changing entrapment by Mother Nature. I didn’t actually count them…I couldn’t count much higher than two thousand at the time. But the pain and the humiliation of crying wildly in front of my siblings felt like 4,321 mortal wounds to my psyche.
Man, or humankind if you prefer, has seldom put forth a more hapless specimen. Allow me to reinforce that statement:
For much of my adult life, I’ve carried on a quiet love affair with Dunkin’ Donuts coffee. By itself it has been relatively harmless to my physical state of being, but it has seldom been “by itself.” They have donuts in there. I know that because my love affair with donuts has been much more raucous than the coffee one.
You can perhaps picture a somewhat portly old gent with thinning grey hair and matching mustache sitting patiently in his car, waiting for a family of five lard-butts to waddle away from their monster pickup truck and out of the otherwise empty parking spot they’re milling about in like so many cattle. Apparently the discussion to determine which one among the herd would take the lead on the march to the Dunkin’ counter came to a consensus, because after much excited mooing, off they shuffled. I smiled politely and waved a greeting, knowing in my soul I’d just lost any chance for a quick grab and go order.
Imagine if you will, this sweetly disposed, kindly grandfather, wanting nothing so much as a simple 20 ounce cup of freshly brewed heart-start to get his morning into focus…and watching the Great Unwashed forging like bovines to the barn stanchions mere seconds ahead of him. It gets worse, gentle reader.
How tenuous was my grip on sanity as I looked toward the doors and spotted a second band of five scurrying like piglets to beat the first group to the counter. I say piglets only because three of the second five were youngsters,none of whom had ever been told “No,” or “Use your indoor voice.”
I am past the age wherein sprinting like Usain Bolt is in my repertoire of things to try. Shuffling just a notch or two above garden snail pace is about the best I can muster, even with a stiff tail wind. Nonetheless I bashed the door into the donut shop like a wrecking ball, accidentally nudging the nearest bovine butt into a stumbling retreat. I apologized profusely, but that was only for show. The herd glared en masse at my intrusion.
Feel sympathy for the five ruminant critters if you must, but save a fair sized dose of ire for the trio of ill-bred brats in the other group. They shrieked and ran about among us, paying no attention whatever to the two women who pretended at having any concern for the behavior of their offspring. The Dunkin’ employees were incredible in their handling of the madness, and in just under 45 minutes, they had sorted out the relevant info from the cacophony of sound that bludgeoned them from ten of the most brilliant minds ever produced in the labs of mad scientists in dark caves deep underground.
About at the end of my nearly boundless patience, I suddenly realized it was my turn! I was greeted by what gave every appearance of being a genuine smile and a question that I had no answer for: “What can I get for you, sir?” I was absolutely blank. Seconds ticked by and the genuine smile before me became more and more strained. I could see the “Why, God? Why did I come to work today” forming in the mind of the poor sap on the other side of the counter.
Losing my train of thought isn’t a new affliction, but it seems to crop up in the worst of moments. Fortunately, I snapped out of my catatonia and fairly blurted out my coffee order, sonically assaulting the poor kids’ ears, eyes and hair.
You would be hard pressed to find anyone on earth happier than that sturdy young Dunkin’ worker, when, at long last he got the eleventh and last knuckle dragger out from in front of him. I would have come in from my car to let him know he screwed up my coffee order hideously, but I feared he would either melt in tears or beat the living tar out of me. I couldn’t take that chance.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.