Since the first road from Sheshequin to Athens was built in 1794 there have been projects to improve it and upgrade it over the years. In 1932 the road was paved for the first-time during Governor Gifford Pinchot’s campaign to “Get the Farmers Out of the Mud.”
In September of 1932 the Sayre Evening Times started to make announcements that the dedication of the East Athens to Sheshequin Highway which would be held on Saturday September 17. Invited guests included Governor and Mrs. Gifford Pinchot, Governor Pinchot was credited with making it possible to build the fine road and General Smedley D. Butler. Old time dancing with an orchestra furnished by the Athens Businessmen’s association would be part of the celebration that would take place at Mystic Hills Farms at Sheshequin the halfway line between East Athens and Sheshequin
Several hundred people gathered at Mystic Hills that Saturday to celebrate the building of the new paved State Highway through Sheshequin to Athens.
East Athens residents with Athens, Litchfield and Sayre people formed a motorcade at Wheaton’s Corner in East Athens Saturday at 12:30 o’clock, the group was led by Vern Struble, president of the East Athens Community association, that included several floats from various business houses in the valley and many of the people driving decorated automobiles for the occasion. Another group formed at the Ulster bridge and moved from there to the place of celebration.
The construction workers were being rushed by the state highway department to erect the guard rails along the Athens-Sheshequin Highway over the “Turn O’ Rocks,” by Saturday for the dedication
A special luncheon was held for members of the Old Sheshequin Road Company the group of original Sheshequin residents who many years ago subscribed to a fund to promote better roads in the community at the Mystic Hills House with Jesse S. Ritchey of Harrisburg, representing the State Highway Department in his official capacity in the absence of Governor and Mrs. Gifford Pinchot who found it impossible to attend.
Others seated at the luncheon included State Representative and Mrs. Wilson Gillette, former Judge A. C. Fanning, Mr. and Mrs. George L. Roberts, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Drake, Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Mills, Frederick Olier, Nathan F. Walker, Mr. and Mrs. L. W. Kinner, Mr. and Mrs. Leigh Osborne, Mr. and Mrs. O. J. Stevens, Floyd Kellogg, Miss Mary Kellogg, Mr. and Mrs. M. A. Cranmer, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Fish, Mr. and Mrs. M. Snyder, George Smith, Mr. and Mrs. Bert Snyder, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Chaffee, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Litzelman, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Gillette, Mr. and Mrs. Pratt Chaffee, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Blackman, Mrs. Carolyn Reynders and the Misses Mary and Louise Reynders, H. M. Turner, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Finn, Mr. and Mrs. Carl Fanning, Rev. and Mrs. J. D. Herrick, Mr. and Mrs. Will Sullivan, Mrs. Margaret Homan, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Gore and Martin Keavin.
Mr. Ritchey motored from Harrisburg to attend the luncheon of Sheshequin people held at noon, followed by a speaking program on the balcony of Mystic Hills. He told of his first investigation of the road, and of efforts made to relocate the portion over the “Turn O’ Rocks,” which proved impracticable. There was a sum of almost $300 saved on the original appropriation. The sum Mr. Ritchey said would be used to build more road in this vicinity in accordance with the plan of Governor Pinchot to increase the hard road system in the commonwealth from 13,000 miles to 30,000.
L. Walter Kinner of Ulster, treasurer of the Old Sheshequin Road Company was master of ceremonies and introduced the various speakers of the afternoon.
There was also a basket picnic on the grounds of Mystic Hills with benches placed under the trees to accommodate the guests to which all residents of Bradford County were invited with entertainment features and speakers to make the afternoon and enjoyable one.
In honor of the occasion Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Mills had both the manor house and several of the smaller buildings decorated with patriotic colors.
A large tent was placed on the grounds and refreshments we obtainable during the afternoon.
A feature of the day was the old-time dancing with Miller’s orchestra secured by the Athens Businessmen’s association furnishing the music. The orchestra played from the balcony and dancing was on the terrace and balcony.
William Watson of Luther’s Mills one-armed one-man band gave a concert playing harmonica, guitar and drum at the same time. Several other entertainers were presented during the afternoon.
The celebration continued through the evening.
The celebration was originally planned for earlier in the summer of 1932 but was postponed in order to build the guard fences over the new widened “Turn O’ Rocks.”
The fences were built of strong posts and heavy wire cables and were ready by the date of the dedication celebration.
Henry Farley is a founding member of the Sayre Historical Society and past president. He is currently the president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
