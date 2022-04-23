If you’ve never seen a quokka, I encourage you wholeheartedly to look them up. I can promise you this: you can’t look a quokka in the face without smiling. Quokkas are cat-sized marsupials with the happiest little faces in the entire animal kingdom. I don’t know if they would make good house pets because I never got past the pictures and videos to read about their habits or personal hygiene. They might be vicious carnivores capable of shredding your Great Dane or your entire sheep herd, but I’m willing to bet you might only scold them lightly if they did. “Naughty quokka. Shame on you, you fuzzy little cutey.” Look ‘em up…you’ll want one.
I am an Anglophile, through and through. I love England and the English. A huge percentage of the blood that keeps me alive is rife with Englishness. My ancestors spent six centuries walking the “sceptered isle,” beginning with the D’aubigny’s, who arrived with the Norman Duke, William the Conqueror in 1066. By the 1620’s they had blended blood with the locals for long enough that my many-times great grandfather was the pastor of the Separatists who left on the Mayflower. Granddad stayed behind (we like to think it was his own choice, rather than that the Pilgrims blocked his way up the ramp from the dock!) The reverend John Robinson’s son made his way to the New World about 25 years later, and after a string of lusty encounters covering 400 years, I showed up to carry the torch forward.
Listening to the car radio recently, I still find myself misunderstanding much that is uttered in the Queen’s English. Elton John recorded a song called “Harmony” years ago, and although I never learned the lyrics, I liked the sound. Problem is, I thought for years it was a song about hominy. It never occurred to me to wonder why Elton John would get all in a lather over lime-soaked dried whole kernel field corn, or its coarsely ground product, grits.
Gordon Sumner, better known as Sting, recorded one of my all-time favorite songs, “Fields of Gold.” I would have sworn for decades he was saying fields of holly–and I had to wonder about reconciling what I thought were dark green-leaved bushes with fields of gold. I spent years of my life playing records and cd’s for a living. I was stunned when, late in that phase of my life I finally realized he was saying “fields of barley.” Now, at long last, the song makes sense.
It isn’t just British recording artists who are guilty though. Celine Dione made a fortune singing that song from “Titanic” that includes the line “...my hot dogs go on.” In fact, she repeats it several times.
On a sad note, I read today that the Cracker Barrel restaurant chain has been accused of using a hidden racist message in its logo. That’s right…you can look it up. My thinking is there are people who spend their lives looking for ways to be offended, and they’ll go to any lengths to find a way. Makes me wonder if Spanish moss isn’t racist, or Welsh rarebit. In fact, for the first 40 years of my life I thought it was Welsh rabbit, and I wondered where the bunny meat was. It’s got nothing to do with rabbits. My English blood shares space in my veins with a fair smattering of Welsh blood…I should have known better…toast, cheese sauce, beer, ale and some other stuff…that’s Welsh rarebit. But I’m not offended.
We had occasion to purchase a sixpack of Coke Zero recently, not that either of us living here at El Rancho Davis drinks the stuff, but the plan was to take it with us to our daughter’s house (she apparently thinks it’s an okay beverage) for Easter dinner. There were plenty of other things on the table, by the way…I recommend you try macaroni-corn-cheese casserole and pineapple stuffing for a couple of to-die-for side dishes.
But back to the Coke Zero: as we prepared to load the car with the scalloped potatoes, baked beans and ginger bread (all of which I had had sat quietly by and watched being made) I took it upon myself to move the Coke Zero off the counter and out of the way. And that was the last I thought about it. Twenty-four hours later, Karen asked me whatever happened to the Coke Zero on the counter. I remembered seeing it there and maybe picking it up, but that was it.
Two senior citizens tearing their house apart, looking for those blankety–blank bottles. Racing madly from room to room, ripping doors and drawers open, and slamming them shut. I was, of course, accused of losing them or throwing them away…and I couldn’t deny it because I couldn’t remember. But I KNEW, with a 99.9% certainty that I was an innocent man. Someone came in and stole them. That had to be it.
Karen called Amy, our Easter feast hostess, who said , “Yes, they’re right here. You brought them up yesterday.”
I don’t know whether to feel relief that I’m off the hook, or concern for the fact I have no idea how that happened.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
