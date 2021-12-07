HORSEHEADS — Waverly opened the 2021-2022 wrestling season at the Stevens Tournament. As a squad, the Wolverines came home with a 1-5 record but some of Waverly’s wrestlers fared well on the daty.

Waverly openened with Bolivar-Richburg, falling 54-24 and took one on the chin at the hands of Canisteo-Greenwood, a 60-18 winner over Waverly.

Waverly rolled Campbell-Savona 59-0, but couldn’t keep that momentum going in a 42-30 loss to Gouverneur

Waverly wrapped up the tourney with a 50-9 loss to Penfield and a 57-18 defeat by Horseheads.

Gage Tedesco had the best day for the Waverly wrestlers, going 5-1 with two pins at 189. Braedon Hills was 4-2 with a pin and a major decision, Landon McCarty finished 4-2 with two pins and Austin Ingham had on pin in a 3-3 day.

Waverly will wrestle at Dryden on Wednesday.

SVEC duo win titles at Clyde Cole

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor sent just five wrestlers to the Clyde Cole Tournament at Oxford, but two came home champions.

Devin Beach at 189 and John Hammond at 285 went 3-0 in the tourney.

Beach pinned his way to the title, ending his day with a pin of Greene-Oxford’s Hunter Page in three minutes, 43 seconds.

Hammond needed a total of 32 seconds in his quarterfinal match but 5:15 to get a pin in the semis. In the final, Marathon’s Logan Jamison gave Hammond all he wanted before Hammond prevailed, 1-0.

The Eagles netted 80 points to finish 10th in the 16-team tourney. Shenendehowa went back east with the team title with 217 points and Groton was second with 121 points.

Also for SVEC, Kaleb Smith went 2-2 to take fourth at 118 and Tyler Knickerbocker came home sixth at 172.

SVEC will host Newark Valley at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Load comments