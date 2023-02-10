With a full staff of the Sayre Canteen on duty, the public got an opportunity on February 7, 1943, to see how the organization which served over 3,000 men in uniform in January of 1943, functioned in World War II.
Open house was held in the new quarters, just completed in the office building north of the Sayre Lehigh Valley Passenger Station on February 7 from 2 to 5 o’clock and the public was invited.
Mrs. Harry S. Fish, director announced that all Canteen workers in all units were to report at the headquarters in uniform at 2:15 o’clock. At that time, they were awarded their certificates and pins for completion of the standard course which fitted them to handle the duties of the canteen. Mrs. Fish was joined in the program by her assistant Miss Harriet Grumme.
Mrs. Fish and Miss Grumme were presented with large bouquets of flowers by the canteen workers in appreciation of their efforts in getting the organization launched successfully.
Like its counterpart in World War I, which served thousands of soldiers enroute to France, the new canteen was sponsored by the American Red Cross and was in operation daily serving the needs of traveling servicemen.
The former facilities of the canteen became overtaxed with the placing in operation of the big Sampson Naval Base, with contingents of sailors enroute to and from the base daily going through Sayre. The Lehigh offered its unused office building as quarters and renovated the structure at its own expense. Lounge and writing rooms were equipped with local donations and the Canteen unit contained all the facilities for serving any number of servicemen with food.
More than 3,000 persons inspected the new canteen during the open house. Although the open house was to have been from 2 to 5 o’clock in the afternoon, the public started to arrive early in the morning, and the canteen was not closed until nearly 7 that night.
An added distinction was awarded the canteen during its WWII service, it was recognized and became a part of the USO. At that time, the canteen was given a new name, the Valley USO Canteen.
Also during WWII, the canteen began yet another service, the wrapping of Christmas parcels for men serving overseas. In one year alone, they wrapped 1,039 packages.
During World War II, the canteen topped numbers recorded during World War I, by the thousands. The actual number was over 500,000 service men and women.
Letters began arriving from servicemen stationed in Italy and other parts of the world, who remembered and wanted to thank the ladies of the canteen.
One article found in a scrapbook even talked about a Sayre man who was a prisoner of war in a Nazi camp who had written his mother expressing the wish that she give $25 from his checks to the Valley Canteen for the service he received there.
A man from Buffalo wrote to the canteen to state that he wished to express his thanks for the welcoming feelings he received through the services provided him at the Valley Canteen.
After WWII, the canteen was no longer needed, and thus closed its doors. The Lehigh office building north of the current Sayre Historical Society Museum was eventually torn down only a small corner of it stands today in a little brick building used by the railroad.
Henry Farley is a founding member and past president of the Sayre Historical Society. He is currently president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
