On September 1, 2022, the Sayre Morning Times ran a feature article on Cornelius O’Driscoll and the Irish Settlement that formed in Ridgebury Township. I had several calls and emails from Irish historians wanting to know more about this Irish Settlement. One of the callers said that he thought the only Irish settlement in Bradford County had been Sugar Ridge in Overton Township.
There were many Irish settlements across the county. In the early days many of the Irish men that came to dig the North Branch Canal in the 1830s worked long enough to buy land and settle in. They tended to buy the land in the area of the county where they were working. There were settlements in the townships of Ridgebury, Ulster, Sheshequin, Rome, Wysox, Standing Stone, Wyalusing, Overton, Albany, Towanda, Troy, Canton, Barclay, Athens, S. Waverly, Sayre and Wilmot. Little Catholic churches popped up in some of the settlements and most of them have a Catholic grave yard that tells some of the history of the first settlers. Most of these little settlements remained intact into the 1900s but as the young men went off to fight in World War I things changed. They saw a whole different world and opportunities during the war and many of them opted to move on after the war causing a decline in the population of the settlements.
One of the Roman Catholic Churches built by the Irish is Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church high atop the hills of Ridgebury. There have been three churches near this site the first having been a log structure built on the corner of Desmond and Chapel Roads in 1843. In 1852 the second structure was built at the far end of the present cemetery. It was built by Ansel Scott of East Smithfield for $750. The present church was contracted in 1894 by Frank P. Case of Troy and completed in 1895. The little church was a mission of SS. Peter and Paul, Towanda then Holy Ghost Athens, and finally in 1894 the Catholic population in Ridgebury and Bentley Creek grew to a size that warranted a parish and a resident pastor. This was the case until July 10, 2007, when Father Andrew Hvozdovic pastor of Epiphany in Sayre was appointed Pastor of St. Ann Church Bentley Creek and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Mission in Ridgebury. In 2009 during the Call to Holiness St. Ann’s Church was closed and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church was named a worship site of Epiphany Parish in Sayre with the possibility of one weekend Mass and occasional funerals and weddings. This is the case today Mass is celebrated at the church Saturdays at 6:00 p.m.
There is a very well-maintained cemetery across the road from the chapel. When one walks through the cemetery you can get a feel for the years and years of history that is preserved there on the gravestones that date back to the mid-1800s.
There are still a few of the descendants of the original settlers in the township and they attend Mass at the chapel regularly. One of those settlers is Margaret Walsh a descendant of Cornelius O’Driscoll. Margaret was born in the house that Cornelius built in the 1830s when he settled in Ridgebury. She still owns the property today nearly 175 years later.
The following account of the Ridgebury Church Reunion that ran in the Sayre Evening Times 90 years ago September 10, 1932:
“The annual homecoming of the Ridgebury Catholic Church will be held tomorrow.
Many of the former parishioners now reside in the Valley and welcome the opportunity of returning at least once each year on the occasion of the annual reunion. From many other communities in the Southern Tier of New York and the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania the old residents of Ridgebury and Bentley Creek are expected to attend the homecoming.
At one time the Ridgebury Church had a flourishing congregation, but it is now the smallest in the Scranton diocese, numbering 35 families, comprising both Ridgebury and Bentley Creek.
The Rt, Rev. Monsignor John J. Curran, D. D., pastor of St. Mary’s Church, Wilkes-Barre, will be the speaker of the day. Monsignor Curran is one of the best-known priests in the Scranton Diocese and was a warm personal friend of the late President Theodore Roosevelt. During his many years in the priesthood, Monsignor Curran has accomplished much in the cause of temperance and is a past president of the National Temperance Union. He is widely known for his ability as an orator.
Mass will be celebrated at 12 o’clock noon By Rev. F. A. McGinley, D.D., pastor of the church. A choir from Wilkes-Barre will sing at the Mass.
A chicken dinner will be served following the Mass. An orchestra will furnish the music during the meal. Mrs. Nora Lowery Law, a radio artist, will sing, A program of sports has been arranged for the afternoon.
Mrs. Hannah Leary is general chairman in chair of arrangements, assisted by the following committees: tables, Mrs. George Chambers, Mrs. Mary Driscoll, Mrs. P. J. Carroll, Mrs. James Leary, Mrs. Catherine Coyle, Mrs. D. S. Regan, Mrs. John Chambers, Mrs. Frank Caverly, Miss Nellie Desmond, Miss Jenny McKay, Mrs. Howard Chambers; refreshments: Mrs. Michael Troy, Miss Mary McCarthy, and Mrs. Margaret O’Connor; reception: Mrs. Michael Leahy and Mrs. George Chambers. Ushers for the Mass are Michael Troy, John Chambers and William Donovan. “
Henry Farley is a founding member of the Sayre Historical Society and past president. He is currently the president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
