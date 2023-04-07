The following history of the Waverly Schools was written 100 years ago in 1923. Author unknown.
The year 1856 saw the beginning of the public school system of which Waverly is so proud. Up to that time the only schools that had given instruction beyond the “three Rs” were the select schools opened from time to time by private individuals for the benefit of those who could pay tuition. Miss Lois Wells, later the wife of Levi Gilbert and Mrs. Frances Porter wife of George Porter the pastor of the Fletcher Chapel at Factoryville and later the preceptress at the Waverly Institute were teachers at these private schools of the early days.
There were two district schools prior to 1850, one located in the eastern end and the other in the western end of the village but in 1851 the first attempt was made to secure a better school for the pupils of the town. But not until November 1856, was a meeting called for the purpose of considering the building of a seminary and the name The Shepard Institute was decided upon. At a later meeting Isaac Shepard offered to donate a site at the corner of Broad and Loder Streets, and it was decided to raise $5,000 by popular subscription. Another site known as the Spalding site had also been offered at the same time as the Broad Street site and it was finally decided to erect the new building on the Spalding site, the location being directly opposite Grace Church and on the site of the present building. The original name was, however, retained until December 1857, when it was changed to Waverly Institute.
The institute building was 64 by 44 feet in size with one recitation room, an entrance hall 27 by 15 feet a small office and two school rooms on the first floor and two small recitation rooms on the second floor.
The building was formally opened November 23, 1857, about 500 citizens being present and the Elmira Band furnishing music.
The course of instruction during those early days included three departments—Classical, which prepared for college and gave instruction in French and German: Elementary English course and Higher English course. There was also a department which included painting.
The school year was then divided into four terms of eleven weeks each, the summer term opening May 11. The last week of the spring term was given over to examinations.
The attendance in 1857 was ninety-nine.
The old institute building was remodeled around 1900 and became the Waverly High School and this by a new building in 1913 that housed the high school and the centralized grammar grades. This building is now the Muldoon Apartments in Waverly. Two of the grade buildings in use in the Village in 1923 were erected prior to 1871. During the principalship of Dr. Hutton (circa 1874-1884), it was found that the school buildings of the village were in an overcrowded condition and within two years it became necessary to rent a room near the paper mills for the accommodation of pupils the rental being $300 a year. In 1874 the citizens voted to purchase a lot in Spalding’s Grove near the cemetery at a cost not to exceed twelve hundred dollars and another on Lincoln Street, the cost being limited to an equal amount. During the year the Grove School was built and was ready for occupancy May 1st, 1875. It was then a two room, one story building that was later enlarged. The Lincoln Street school was next erected and was at first a four-room wooden building with seats to accommodate about 200 pupils.
In 1880 an appropriation was made for the erection of the East Waverly building; four thousand dollars being voted. The building was finally completed in January 1884.
The total number of pupils in the various buildings in 1923 was about 1,200. The following teachers were employed in 1923:
P. C. Meserve, principal, Rose Courneen, Mary Muldoon, Charles McCabe, Jane Pratt, Maud Barnes, Marjorie Farley, Willa Crosby, Fanny Jaffe, Mildred Crandall, Edna Crance, Harriett Rolls, Esther Barnum, Pearle Daily, Sara Lawlor, Teresa McHale, Alice Hunt, Cora Bartholomew, Effie Cohen, Grace Weller, Mildred Fuller, Jennie Malay, Edna Scott, Mary Falsey, Viva Post, Mary O’Brien, Leona Freedman, Lillian Dodd, Margaret Adams, Bernadette Lynch, Fred Rymell, Ellen Stafford, Louise Blaire, Blanche McChesney, Winifred Miller, James Kennedy.
The valuation of Waverly school properties in 1923 was $90,300 ($2,104,432,47 in 2023). The school district raised $51, 985.59 that year through taxes to meet school expenses.
Henry Farley is a founding member and past president of the Sayre Historical Society. He is president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
