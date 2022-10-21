Proof that the woke devour their own was evident in the case of Maitland Jones, a nationally recognized chemist, professor, and author of the standard collegiate textbook on organic chemistry. The tenured Jones was charged with requiring excellence from his students. Such lofty expectations did not sit well with his class as a student petition was circulated alleging that his organic chemistry course was just too demanding and called for his head.
During the semester, Jones spent $5,000 of his own dime to record lectures and even reduced the number of exams, but it was not enough to save his job or the angst of New York University snowflakes.
According to The New York Times, students feared “they were not given the grades that would allow them to get into medical school.” Jones, an octogenarian, countered saying, “They weren’t coming to class or watching the videos, and they weren’t able to answer the questions.”
Rather than putting students on academic probation or dismissing them outright, students got what they demanded: Jones was terminated.
Organic chemistry is a challenging subject serving as a litmus test for entrance into medical school sifting the wheat from the chaff. It demands discipline, three-dimensional reasoning, memorizing complex structures, while working through a series of chemical tenets to solve intricate problems. It is the mainstay of pharmacology in which all physicians participate.
What do these wanna be doctors believe pharmaceuticals are composed of? Pixie dust? Organic chemistry is just a sampling of the challenges medical school and residency will bring. Perhaps the solution is to identify as a doctor and commence billing.
Jones did not get the message that today’s collegians are more customers than students; where lower standards and grade inflation rules the day. Courses that challenge one’s intellect are an obstacle to maximizing one’s grade-point average as the participation trophy generation strikes again.
Jones’ dismissal speaks volumes about NYU. It is an indictment of the moral failure of their administration – a crude overreach making decisions reserved solely for the faculty in evaluating students. The person who should be fired is NYU’s president for indulging in such nonsense.
It is just not organic chemistry but critical thinking. Adversity and failure are not deadly. If anything, it produces resiliency. This results when kids are awarded participation trophies where winning does not matter. Will other NYU professors capitulate, too? The fruit of concession will be rotten to its core.
American education is skiing downhill where the dumbing down of our medical and scientific prerequisites will have dire consequences, while highlighting courses that have nothing to do with either.
In the quest to land on the moon President Kennedy said: “We choose not to do things because they are easy but, because they are hard.” Our universities are consumed with race, gender, abortion, and contraception – trading education for indoctrination. We raised an entitled generation that did not learn how to compete for success. We celebrate mediocrity as we continue to weaken a once mighty nation.
Will surgeons with attention deficit disorder get extra time? Will engineers, who could not properly figure their measurements, get a do-over when their bridge collapses? The equality movement to bring everyone down to the level of the non-achievers continues. Equality of outcome rather than equality of opportunity reduces opportunities and outcomes for all.
The last meritocracy in college – big time sports – is dominated by one racial minority and no one seems to have an issue with that.
Universities install rock-climbing walls and coffee houses, while lowering standards that focus on woke mental gymnastics. Meanwhile, America’s pre-eminence among the world’s top research universities continue to diminish with Chinese’s schools on the rise. We are squandering what our predecessors have built. We are not chasing knowledge; we are about bread and circuses.
Abundance and gluttony glosses over much of poor reasoning. When the cycle inevitably turns, a myriad of lessons is relearned – the hard way. The real-world does not grade on a curve. We are setting a pathetic precedent for America’s future.
People expect the right to be whatever they want regardless of consequences. Excellence in education is no longer valued so dumbing down becomes the norm.
NYU’s actions underscore how the inmates are now running the asylum.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.