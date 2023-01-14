As the Father of our Country once said–according to legend–”I cannot tell a lie.” As the Father of these Column Inches, I too, cannot tell a lie…I’ve got one eye on this keyboard and one eye on the NCAA College Football Championship Game. Should make for some pretty terrible spelling errors.
I’m a dyed in the wool college football junkie, and my beloved Penn State Nittany Lions did themselves proud in the season just ended. 11-2 with a resounding victory in the Rose Bowl…a very good year. But to my immediate left, the University of Georgia and Texas Christian University are about to kickoff for the national championship. By the time you read this, it will, of course, be decided one way or the other. If I have my way, TCU will pull off the upset, but it seems unlikely.
I have supplied myself with a whole bunch of Rolo candies and a cold bottle of Dr Pepper.
Fifty years ago I spent New Year’s Eve in New Orleans, watching PSU lose to Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl. Our best offensive weapon would win the Heisman Trophy the next year, but on this night, John Cappelletti was sidelined with the flu and we got shut out 14-0. My buddies, whom I have introduced here in earlier episodes, Tedfreak and The Leper Twerp, and I were not munching Rolos or drinking Dr Pepper on that long weekend.
(Oh good Lord! Georgia scores in the first four minutes!)
The munchie of choice on that long ago night was hot buttered corn on the cob on a stick. Among the three of us–and the guy who owned the van we traveled in–a friend of the Leper Twerp, we downed a couple acres of corn on the cob, washing it down with assorted adult beverages that we held high above our heads in quart-sized styrofoam cups, pouring them toward our gaping maws…less and less accurately as the night wore on. This was after the game–the result of which was overturned years later when it was discovered Oklahoma had cheated by using ineligible players. The French Quarter on New Year’s Eve was fantastic.
(Oh good Lord! Georgia recovers a fumble deep in TCU territory)
Before the game, the four of us had misbehaved spectacularly in a N’awlins pub all afternoon, watching the NFL Conference Championship Games among a crowd of Oklahoma fans.
(Whew! TCU held the Dawgs to a field goal.)
I can’t imagine how many times we four bellowed “I’d Sooner be a Nittany Lion,” into the throngs of Oklahoma Sooner devotees. We were feeling pretty clever, but with the advantage of a half century in retrospect, I can safely say we were just obnoxious. Four sets of parents would have been so proud.
(WOWEE! TCU hits a monster pass play! May get some points here.)
(Touchdown TCU! Go you Horned Frogs!)
Two Rolos down, several more waiting their turn. The Dr Pepper has taken a hit or two as well.
(Oh good Lord! Georgia scores again.)
There are pictures somewhere in the Great House here at El Rancho Davis…pictures of the action on the field at Tulane Stadium, where the Sugar Bowl was played before the SuperDome was completed. They seem to be ever so slightly out of focus. I blame the rowdy crowd that was jostling my usually steady hand in those pre-digital days. On the other hand, both Tedfreak and The Leper Twerp were somewhat blurry as well, and they were kinda standing right next to me. Who knew the afternoon’s activities could have such a wobbly effect on their ability to stand still for the camera? Maybe they should have switched to Dr Pepper.
The late legendary jazz trumpeter Al Hirt had a restaurant in N’awlins in those halcyon days of yore,
(Oh good Lord! They’ve done it again! This is getting ugly and we’re halfway through the second period.*sigh*)
and we four decided to sample the food and the atmosphere at some point–the sequence of things has become blurred over time, even more so than they were in the moment. I can’t honestly say I remember what I ordered, or whether I liked it, but the immodestly attired waitresses live forever in my memory. Unfortunately there was no carry-out.
In any case, the Jazz Man wasn’t there that night, so eventually we spilled out into the streets again to establish our reputations as gentlemen of refinement. It didn’t work.
Tedfreak spotted a mounted N’awlins policeman and hollered loud enough to draw the attention of thousands, “ Now that’s what I call animal husbandry…a pig on a horse!”
I may have run my fastest 100 yard dash, ducking into a corn on a stick emporium where, by happy chance, they also dispensed large styrofoam cups of bottom shelf wine. It’s amazing, the number of things I never told dear old Mom and Dad.
It’s halftime…Georgia is stomping all over the Frogs. My Rolos and my Dr Pepper are already gone. Tomorrow is another day.
