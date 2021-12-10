ATHENS WILDCATS BOYS SWIMMING
Head Coach: Mark Keister
Record Last Season: 5-0, In shortened 2021 season.
Returning Swimmers: The Athens boys only return 3 swimmers from the District swimming team: Juniors: Joe Blood (free), Ethan Denlinger (distance free, IM) and Chris DeForest (sprint free). However, seniors Reuvan Gifeisman (free) and Kyle Anthony (free, maybe diving) have district experience.
Newcomers: The returners are joined by first-year seniors Darel Smith and Shayne Reid, who show good athleticism and potential. Junior Travis Webster is back and will help with much needed depth in breaststroke and distance free. Newcomer Treyvon Simpson is a sophomore and showing potential on the diving board.
“We have a large number of talented freshmen this year,” said Keister. “Ronel Ankam (IM, Free), Ethan Hicks(back, free), Carter Lewis (back, free, maybe diving), Aiden Oldroyd (diving), Pierce Oldroyd (back, free) Ryan P. Gorman (breast/free).”
Thoughts on this year’s team: “We had a scrimmage with Tunkhannock,” noted Keister. “The times and places do not count for this season but we had a great number of solid swims and a few surprises. I saw a number of swimmers that had a fire lit under them today. We love to see swimmers trying new events and close head-to-head swimming and diving.”
Thoughts on the league this year: “District qualifying is much more difficult this year,” Keister said. “We are planning to go to a number of invitationals and seek out the best local competition.”
ATHENS WILDCATS GIRLS SWIMMING
Head Coach: Shauntel Place
Record Last Season: 4-1, in shortened season.
Returning Swimmers: The girls return most of the district team with the exception of standout diver Emma Roe (graduation). Juniors Taegan Williams (school record-holder 500 free) Taylar Fisher (IM, back), Macaria Benjamin(free/fly), Allison Thoman (free, breast) and Meltem VanHelden. Sophomores Emily Marshall (back,free), Emily Henderson (fly, free) Grace Cobb (dist. free) and Rebecca Gifieman(back/free).
“Also, back is Senior Brooke Kopatz, an outstanding breaststroker,” Place said. “Brooke placed very well her freshman and sophomore year and we expect big things and positive leadership from her this year.”
Newcomers: Freshmen include Maryrose Bertsch, Elizabeth Talada, and Abigayle Panek (diving) look to add to a talented group. Newcomer, Kyla Darrow as a senior may help out on the diving boards this year.
Thoughts on this year’s team: I am very pleased where a number of swimmers are right now,” said Place. “We scrimmaged Tunkhannock and they are a seasonally strong team in District 2 that we were fortunate to get to swim this early. There is a spark this year among our experienced swimmers and all the new faces.”
Thoughts on the league this year: “The powerhouse teams in the southern portion of District IV keep us looking to improve individually and as a team,” noted Place.
WAVERLY WOLVERINES BOYS SWIMMING
Record Last Season: 5-1
Returning Swimmers: Kaden Wheeler, Oscar Williams, Ryan Clark, Jerelle Sackett, Liam Wright, Finn Williams
Newcomers: Nate Peters, Jason Marone, Jace Sindoni, Caleb Ovedovits
Thoughts on the team: We have a really good team, with quite a bit of experience from our main crew of guys. They swim in a lot of big races and a lot of big meets, so those guys should put up some really good times. Overall, we’ll be very competitive. The thing that could hurt us the most is depth.
Thoughts on the IAC: Lansing is by far the next best team in the IAC. Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour should be improved from last year since they combined. Southern Cayuga graduated a lot, so they might be a little weaker.
