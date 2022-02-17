Endless Mountains Maple Ambassador crowned

The Endless Mountains Maple Syrup Producers Association held its annual banquet and Ambassador Contest on Jan. 22, 2022 at the North Orwell Community Hall.
After making a presentation to the audience demonstrating the contestant’s knowledge of maple syrup making, confidence and desire to represent the Maple Syrup industry, MacKenzie Morgan was Crowned the 2022 Endless Mountains Maple Ambassador. Mackenzie is currently a junior at the Athens High School, and is an officer in the Athens FFA. She is a fifth generation family member of Fay’s Maple Products, from Bentley Creek.
“My parents are Zane and Michelle Morgan, and my younger sister is Megan. My grandparents are Greg and Mary Fay, Don and Cindy Morgan, and Duane and Anita Fay as my great grandparents. We run over 3,000 taps a year and produce between 400-500 gallons of syrup. We produce other products such as maple cream, maple candy, bourbon infused syrup, and cinnamon infused syrup as well. March 26th- 27th we host our annual Pancake Days. On average we serve over 30 gallons of syrup at this event, and serve over 2,000 people over the course of two days. I am excited for this year, and cannot wait to see what it holds.”
MacKenzie is looking forward to educating the public about the Pennsylvania maple syrup industry, as the Endless Mountains Maple Ambassador. MacKenzie will be seen throughout the area during the year promoting maple syrup products. MacKenzie will go on the Pennsylvania State Maple Tour this autumn to compete for the State Title of Pennsylvania Maple Sweetheart/Ambassador.
