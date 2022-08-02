Sayre Public Library’s annual Holiday Decoration Sale continues this week through Saturday Aug. 6, as inventory lasts.
Fifty percent off items on Tuesday Aug. 2, $3 grocery bag sale Wednesday through Saturday. This sale features new and gently used décor for all holidays, including tabletop items, flags, wreaths, wall hangings, lights, gift wrap and bags, dishes, and figurines, all for bargain prices. Bring your own bags and shop a wide variety of items priced to sell.
Have the kids bring a beach towel and put on their shades for this beach party themed story time. There will be beach-themed stories, a fun beach ball activity, and more.
On Saturday, Aug. 6, Sayre Public Library will be at the Guthrie F3 Fest in Howard Elmer Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At 10:30 a.m. we will have a kids’ taste test on flavor perception with a guided scientific inquiry on their findings, followed by a color changing water experiment using red cabbage, lemons, and laundry detergent at 12:30 p.m. We will also have a display of some great adult and children’s library books all about nutrition and food science.
Sayre Public Library is now featuring virtual Author Talks monthly, accessible via our website. On Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. join us in conversation with Dr. Marcia Chatelain as she discusses her Pulitzer prize-winning book, Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America. Dr. Marcia Chatelain set out to answer the question of how fast-food restaurants so thoroughly saturate black neighborhoods. In Franchise, Chatelain uncovers a surprising history of cooperation among fast-food companies, black capitalists, and civil rights leaders, who–in the troubled years after King’s assassination–believed they found an economic answer to the problem of racial inequality.
On Aug. 9 at 9 p.m., join us for an evening with New York Times Bestselling author Liz Moore as she discusses her international bestseller, Long Bright River, and her other works. The novel takes place in Philadelphia, where Moore has lived for a decade. She traces the story of two sisters estranged from each other but bonded by their choices. Mickey is a cop, and Kacey lives on the streets in the vice of addiction. When Kacey disappears, Mickey panics over her sister’s safety — obsessed with finding the culprit and her sister before it’s too late.
On Thursday, Aug. 4, we will have the monthly meeting of our Writer’s Workshop at 6 p.m. Writers of all experience levels and genres are invited to attend.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes: “The Librarian Spy,” by Madeline Martin, “The Devil Takes You Home,” by Gabino Iglesias and “Gangland,” by Chuck Hogan.
Summer Story Times continue to take place in Howard Elmer Park on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
This week’s theme is Beach Day!
No reservations are needed. In the event of inclement weather, we will post alternative plans on Facebook and likely move the Story Time indoors.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are available to all who enter and we encourage their use to prevent the transmission of COVID. Vestibule pick-up and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services. We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at 570-888-2256 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.