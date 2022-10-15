Saturday, Oct. 15:
SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALL DINNER: To benefit Luke’s Hidden Haven Animal Rescue at the Rome Fire Hall, noon to 4 p.m. Cost is $9, takeout is available. Includes door prizes and silent auction. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 570-274-196.
ANNUAL CHANCE AUCTION: Sponsored by the Sayre-Athens Lions Lioness Club. Event at the Sayre VFW, 932 W. Lockhart St. Doors open at 1 pm. Drawing starts at 2 p.m.
ANNUAL FALL GARLIC PLANTING WORK BEE: 10 a.m. to noon at Project GROW’s Community Garden on Wilbur St.
FIRST YEAR CELEBRATION AT VALLEY PLAYLAND: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come and celebrate the one-year anniversary of the new Valley Playland rebuild. Music, free hot dog bar, and lots of time to play on the equipment!
SAYRE-ATHENS LIONESS LIONS ANNUAL CHANCE AUCTION: 1 p.m. at the Sayre VFW. $5 donation includes 10 bidding chips, door prize ticket, dessert and drink. Additional bid chips, soda, water and snacks available for purchase.
WILDWOOD PRESERVE FIELD TRIP: 2 p.m., Carantouan Greenway on Shepard Road in Barton. The public is invited to join and help investigate the flowers, fruits and foliage along the trails. Questions may be answered at 607-565-2636.
OPEN MIC: 2 to 4 p.m., Red Door Cafe in Waverly. No admission. Thanks for the musical artists who donate their time and talent for us, and thanks to all who come to support us. It’s a great opportunity to hear some great local musicians, hang out with your crowd and meet some new friends.
Monday, Oct. 17:
PLANNING FOR INCAPACITY: PROTECTING ASSETS FROM LONG TERM CARE EXPENSES PRESENTATION: Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Are you or a loved one facing decisions regarding long term, out of home placement? Exploring options for long term care is confusing and complicated. It is difficult to understand differences between levels of care, as well as whether Medicare, Medicaid, or other types of insurance will pay for them. 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Waverly Historical Society, 437 Chemung St., Waverly. Please call 607-687-4120 to reserve your seat for this free presentation.
FREE DINNER: 4 to 5 p.m., Salvation Army Church, 351 Fulton St., South Waverly. Takeout dinner. Menu includes chicken and biscuit, vegetable, cranberry sauce, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing dinner for people not present should come after 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 18:
CALVARY BAPTIST VICTORIANS: Would like to invite anyone who enjoys good Christ-centered music to attend the Dennis Bliss Concert at 1 p.m. in the church auditorium at 701 W. Pine St., Athens. There is no fee for the concert. However, to show our appreciation for sharing his musical ministry with us, we will be giving him a love offering.
Thursday, Oct. 20:
VALLEY ACTIVE LIVING CENTER PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 9:30 to 11 a.m., Athens United Methodist Church basement, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee and orange juice. Cost is $5. Elevator accessible. For more information, contact 570-888-2387.
FREE ACES AWARENESS PRESENTATION: 7 p.m., Best Western Grand Victorian Inn, Sayre. Hosted by Rising Hope Community Resilience Consultants LLC. Presentation highlights include ACEs contributing factors, signs, symptoms, and current mitigative strategies found effective in lessening the impact of ACEs for children, adolescents, and adults. For more information contact Deb Gutierrez (PhD) at 607-738-7458.
Monday, Oct. 31:
TRICK OR TREAT: 6 to 8 p.m. in the Village of Waverly and the Boroughs of Sayre and Athens. Drivers and trick-or-treaters are advised to be cautious during that time.
TRUNK OR TREAT: 6 TO 7:30 p.m., Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Rd., Sayre. Come enjoy cider, doughnuts, Chili and Hot chocolate as you collect candy. Athens Township will also be bringing a firetruck.
Saturday, Nov. 5:
SAYRE ELKS HAM & TURKEY PARTY: The Sayre Elks will hold its annual Ham & Turkey Party on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. in its banquet hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cost per person is $5 and includes food, drinks (including draft beer), and a chance at a $100 cash prize. There will be ham, turkey, bacon, pepperoni and cheese raffles as well as basket raffles, lottery board, cake wheel and more. When the party concludes in the banquet hall, everyone is invited up to the lounge to enjoy music, snacks and drinks from 9 til midnight. This event is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
AMBA PROGRAM: The South Creek Lions Club will be hosting the AMBA Blood Analysis Program on Saturday November 5th from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Call 1-800-234-8888 — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday for your reservation. Your personal physician’s authorization is required to have the Blood Test. The Lions Hall is located on Route 14 in Gillett. There will be no walk in’s permitted without a reservation Call 1-800-234-8888
Thursday, Nov. 24:
COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Route 34, Waverly. Eat-in, takeout or delivery. Delivery available only to Athens, Waverly or Sayre residents. Leave your name, address and phone number at 607-565-9342 by Nov. 22.
Friday, Dec. 9:
TINSEL-N-LIGHTS: 5:30 to 8 p.m., Broad Street in Waverly. Enjoy the spirit of the holidays with horse and wagon rides, ice sculpting, visits with Santa, musical performances, bicycle raffle, food and hot chocolate.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.