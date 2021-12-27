Datebooks

BOARD OF TRUSTEES, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will hold a workshop meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will not meet Tuesday, Dec. 28, due to the holiday season. Classes resume Jan. 4.

Recommended for you

Load comments