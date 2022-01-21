The Athens Senior Citizens Jan. 12, luncheon meeting was a busy time. We thank the Airport Community Center Hall for letting us meet the second Wednesday of each month.
Our President Ted Benjamin led us in the Pledge of Allegiance to Flag and the Lord’s Prayer. We all enjoyed our dish to pass meal. We had 17 members and two guests, Marsha McCormick and Louis Miller.
Ted started the meeting at 1 pm. The secretary and treasurer reports were read by Ginny Malone and approved. January Birthdays were: Ginny Malone (11), David Forture (13), Pete Steele (20), Norma Moore (22) and Donna Cole (30) and our guest Marsha McCormick (18). We recognized Anita and Bob Whipple December birthdays also. We sang Happy Birthday to everyone. We celebrated Mary and Gary Shangraw wedding anniversary Dec. 20.
Grace Geffert and Gerald Keener won the raffles. Door prizes went to Mary and Gary Shangraw and Marsha McCormick.
We discussed many topics including donation to heap heat program, food pantry and donations for our passing senior members. Our new monthly schedule for 2022 was handed out.
We had our Installation Service for our 2022 Officers: President-Ted Benjamin, Vice President-Burt Cole, Secretary/Treasurer-Virginia Malone, Membership Secretary-Patty Benjamin, Card Lady-Ellen Selle, Chaplain-Larry Turner. The officers were welcomed by the group.
Our Memorial Service for 2022 departed members was next. The chaplain’s part of this service was read by Burt Cole. Family and friends spoke fondly of remembrances of their loved ones. At the end of this service we all stood and joined hands. We sang God Bless America. Ted said our parting prayer and closed the meeting at 1:40 p.m..
We are planning our Valentine luncheon at Fortune Buffet, Elmira St, Sayre on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at noon. Please RSVP to Ginny for this dinner by Friday the 4 of February, call 570-888-3712.
Prayers for our missing seniors with health problems that could not be with us. New members invited.
