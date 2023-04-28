The Athens Senior Citizens Club held their Easter Luncheon meeting on April 12 at the Fortune Chinese Buffet in Sayre. President Ted Benjamin said grace before they enjoyed a variety of hot and cold food. The club had 21 members present and no guests at this time.
“Remember, all I need to know I learned from the Easter Bunny: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket, everyone needs a friend who all ears, all work and no play can make you a basket case, let happy thoughts multiply like rabbits, everyone is entitled to a bad hare day, and keep your paws off other people’s jelly beans.”
Ted did a short meeting after 12:30 p.m. Ruth Cleveland read the secretary report, as Ginny was voiceless. April birthdays are David Harris (12) and Mary Shangaw. All sang happy birthday.
An April 2 anniversary is Della and Don Schudder; Jerry Leahy updated members with a new address for Don and Della Schudder, c/0 Dar-way Health Care, 5865 PA-154, Forksville, Pa., 18616.
Ted closed the meeting at 1 p.m. with prayer remembering members absent.
The group will meet May 10 at noon — the second Wednesday of the month — at the Airport Senior Community Center. This will be the Mother’s Day get-together. Entertainment will be Sherry Spencer with her flute playing sing-a-long songs. Bring your own table service and dish to pass. Coffee will be furnished. New members welcome.
