Spalding Memorial Library News
Drop in on Wednesday, May 24 from 3 to 7 p.m. for to build with LEGOS, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs! All ages are invited.
Facebook Live Storytime will be held on Thursday, May 25 at 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week we will read Pete the Cat stories.
Join us for stories, songs, and a craft on Friday, May 26 at 10 and 11 a.m. This week Ms. Jess will read stories about Pete the Cat. We will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session.
Waverly Free Library News
Reading Programs:
The Spring Reading Challenge will soon be over. Thus far, we have had an impressive 70 logs turned in to earn books from our vending machine. Hurry to join in the friendly competition to see who reads the most hours this season! A few packets are available for pick-up at the library, and online to print at home by visiting http://waverlyfreelibrary.org/spring-reading-info/. All reading logs are due by May 31.
Rubber duckies swim on down for this week’s Story Time: “Bath Time.” Our Facebook Live Story Time will be Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. In-person Story Times are every Thursday as follows: Toddler Time at 10:30 a.m. and Story Time at 11:15 a.m.
At this time, we are canceling Babies and Books. We invite participants to join our toddler group. During our story time group, we will continue learning basic music theory, and will be teaching some new ribbon songs.
Clubs:
Art Club will be meeting three times with three different projects to create in June!
Tuesday, June 6, 4 to 5:30 p.m. we will be crafting “Paper Mache Sculptures” inspired by Chiazzo. This project will involve using a liquid glue, and we recommend you bring an art shirt or smock.
Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. we are offering an Open Studio to design “Mixed Media Country Flags.” This is a collaborative project, and designers are asked to display their finished flags together in the library for Summer Reading: All Together Now.
Tuesday, June 20, 4 to 5:30 p.m. we will be creating “Wire Sculpture Portraits.” This project will feature 2D and 3D artmaking, and will be inspired by American sculptor Alexander Calder. Members will learn how to draw line contour portraits, and create a wire sculpture based off of their drawing.
Chess & Checkers Club is patron-lead and meets every Tuesday at 2 p.m. This club is open to all experience levels and ages, and members are happy to teach new players.
Writing Club is patron-lead and will be meeting on Wednesday, May 31, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members will be sharing their personal writing and discussing various forms of writing.
Sayre Public Library News
Please note that Sayre Public Library will be closed Saturday May 27 and Monday May 29 for the Memorial Day holiday. The library will reopen on Tuesday May 30 at 10 a.m.
On Wednesday May 24 at 10:30 a.m. Sayre Public Li brary will be having another session of Story Time! We welcome parents, grandparents, caregivers, and children of all ages to come listen to stories, sing songs, and do activities and crafts related to our weekly theme. This week the theme is Space!
On Thursday May 25 at 6 p.m. Sayre Public Library invites families to join in for another Family Learning Session! This time it is all about the worms and bugs that can have a positive impact on gardening. Worms are vital to helping plants grow and keeping the ground full of nutrients, bugs as well are an important factor when it comes to keeping other types of pests away.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes “The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece ,” by Tom Hanks,“Happy Place ” by Emily Henry, “Fixit,” by Joe Ide , and “The Golden Doves,” by Martha Hall Kelly.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.