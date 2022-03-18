ELMIRA, NY (03/17/2022) — Jenna Cowder, of South Waverly, PA, was one of several students recently recognized by the Pi of New York chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at Elmira College.
The Pi of New York chapter held its annual induction and banquet with 13 newly elected members of high scholarly attainment. Prizes were also awarded to five outstanding juniors and five promising sophomores.
Phi Beta Kappa, the oldest and most distinguished of all the academic honorary societies, promotes, recognizes, and honors scholarly achievement in the liberal arts and sciences. Phi Beta Kappa was founded in 1776, and the Pi of New York chapter at Elmira College was established in 1940.
Class of 2022 Newly Elected Members-in-Course of Phi Beta Kappa:
-Jeffrey Andrews’22
-Eliza Beaudin’22
-Alexandra Brockhuizen’22
-Felicity Brockhuizen’22
-Jenna Cowder’22
-Sarah Gehl’22
-Kaylee Griffin’22
-Sydney Harris’22
-Victoria Henson’22
-Heather Maio’22
-Kennedi Roman’22
-Samuel Shaw’22
-Catherine Smugereski’22
Class of 2023 Prize Winners:
-Julia Ambrose’23
-Ryan Hardy’23
-Kathryn Kielbasinski’23
-Annabelle Schmitte’23
-Paige Stilts’23
Class of 2024 Prize Winners:
-Kristen Aasheim’24
-Noah Cabral’24
-Rachel Nagy’24
-Devon Parente’24
-Lindsey Smith’24
“A student’s election to the society reflects far more than a high GPA achieved in a necessary selection of courses; it recognizes more than a body of acquired knowledge,” said Charlie Mitchell, Professor of American Studies. “Rather, it reflects a demonstrated interest in and commitment to the value of learning, to the vital traditions and principles offered by a broad education in the liberal arts and sciences. The College itself is honored to be able to recognize these students.”
