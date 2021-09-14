TOWANDA – The Rev. Betsy Sentigar will be serving Christ Church Towanda as Deacon in Charge beginning Sept. 5, for a minimum period of six months.
The Rev. Sentigar is a recent graduate of the Stephenson School of Ministry and was ordained to the diaconate by the Rt. Rev. Kevin Nichols on July 24, 2021. Prior to becoming clergy, the Rev. Sentigar spent four decades as a Specialist in Clinical Microbiology in area hospitals, to include the Robert Packer Hospital/Guthrie Clinic. The Rev. Sentigar is a lifelong resident of Elmira, N.Y., and is married to John (J) Sentigar. Together they have two adult children.
The Rev. Sentigar says that she looks forward to serving the people of Towanda and discerning how God wants our community to respond to a hurting world. Her passion is to serve the church in preserving its tradition, leading formation, and welcoming all people unconditionally.
Christ Church is an Episcopal Church located at 1 Main St., Towanda, where it has stood since 1889. At this time, there is a weekly Sunday service of Holy Communion at 10 a.m. As the Rev. Sentigar settles in, we plan to expand with a weekday morning prayer service and a Bible study group.
The Christ Church parish family is a blessed, loving and welcoming community that strives to be committed to God in prayer, studying of the Holy Bible, partaking of the Holy Eucharist and sharing God’s love. As we start this new chapter in our parish lives, by welcoming the Rev. Sentigar, we invite members of the community to come and share with us.
As Rev. Betsy settles in, we will expand our services to include a weekday morning prayer service and a Bible study group. Rev. Betsy’s Office hours, for the moment, are Thursday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
