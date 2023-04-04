Spalding Memorial Library News
On Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help! We hope to see you there!
Whether you are 10 or 110 join us on Wednesday, April 5 for Gaming Club! Bring a deck of cards or a board game that you enjoy and share it with the group! We look forward to seeing you from 5 to 7 p.m. on the April 5!
Facebook Live Storytime will be held on Thursday, April 6 at 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will livestream stories on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.
Join us at 10 and 11 a.m. to meet the Easter Bunny and hunt for eggs out in the library garden!
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held inside the library.
The Spalding Memorial Library and eight (8) other libraries of Bradford County have T-Mobile / Franklin T9 Mobile Hotspots and iPads available through Emergency Connectivity Grant funding. To be eligible you must certify that you do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and that if you are borrowing a Wi-Fi hotspot, you certify that you are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Please contact the Library if you have any questions! Call 570-888-711
Spring is here! We’re looking for volunteers to work in our garden. Leaders needed who know their plants and flowers! If you’re interested please call the Library at 570-888-7117!
Spalding Memorial Library is excited to announce our first Senior Series beginning in April! Join us for our ten week series for local seniors! Starting us off on April 17 is Marlea Hoyt from the Area Agency on Aging from 1:30-3PM! Other presenters will be Gannon Insurance, the Social Security Administration, Sayre Healthcare Center, and more! Questions, call 570-888-7117!
Waverly Free Library News
We will be hosting a Spring Plant Swap on Tuesday, April 18, 4 to 6 p.m. Bring a plant to swap and receive another plant in return.
It’s National Poetry Month and our annual Poetry Contest has returned! This contest is open to everyone of all ages. To participate, write an original poem in any form and submit it to the library by April 30. Winners will be announced May 10.
We will be hosting a Poetry Reading Tuesday, April 25, 5 6:30 p.m. Bring your own original poem to read aloud and share with other local poets.
Reading Programs:
Our Spring Reading Challenge began on April 1 and will continue through May 31.
Packets will continue to be available for pick-up at the library, and online to print at home by visiting http://waverlyfreelibrary.org/spring-reading-info/.
This week’s Story Time theme will be “Happy Easter.” Our Facebook Live Story Time will be Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Hop on over for our in-person Story Times Thursday, April 6: Babies & Books at 10:00 a.m., Toddler Time at 10:30 a.m., and Story Time at 11:15 a.m. Join us for stories, singing, dancing, and a craft. Following some of our Toddler Times, Joan from Family Resource Center will be offering extended play and free books.
Clubs:
Arts Club is library-sponsored, open to all ages, and will be held Tuesday, April 4, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Our project will be yarn painting, which is the process of gluing yarn to paper to create a picture. Try something new, don’t be afraid to make “messy art,” and have a few laughs with us!
Writing Club is patron-lead and will be meeting Wednesday, April 26, 11 a.m. to Noon The club is open to everyone of all ages. At the meeting, there will be a presentation of poetry terms with a handout for those who are interested. Pat Miran is the group leader, and has an online blog entitled 2talkhorses.com.
Chess Club is patron-lead and meets every Tuesday at 2 p.m. This club is open to all chess experience levels.
Book Picks for Women’s History Month:
Each week, staff will choose a book to feature for Women’s History Month. This week, Becky chose “Listen: How Eveyln Glennie, a Deaf Girl, Changed Percussion” by Shannon Stocker and Jae chose “Burn the Page” by Danica Roem.
How You Can Help:
We asked and you answered! THANK YOU to our yarn donors! We received enough yarn that we will now be able to add several other yarn crafts, such as macrame, looming, and yarn felting, in addition to our planned yarn painting and crochet classes. We are also currently looking for donations of beads, embroidery thread, and jewelry wire for additional craft programs we would like to offer in the future. Any donations are greatly appreciated!
Did You Know?
We offer ebooks and audiobooks through the Libby app, which is accessible using your Waverly Free Library Card. Library Staff are available to assist you with getting started. Stop by or call the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, NY 14892 and can be reached at (607) 565-9341.
Sayre Public Library News
Please note that Sayre Public Library will be closed on Friday, April 7 in observance of Good Friday.
This Tuesday, April 4 at 7 p.m., we will be having another one of our popular Virtual Author Talks. Join us for an enlightening hour online with highly — acclaimed Kate Beaton, the New York Times bestselling author of Hark! A Vagrant! and Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, Beat on’s first full — length graphic narrative.
Ducks follows Beaton after university as she heads out west to take advantage of Alberta’s oil rush, part of the long tradition of East Coasters who seek gainful employment elsewhere when they can’t find it in the homeland they love so much.
All Virtual Author Talks can be accessed for free via the Sayre Public Library website or at the web address https://libraryc.org/sayrepl. Can’t make the talk at the scheduled time? All talks are archived on our website portal and can be accessed at your convenience!
This Wednesday, April 5 at 10 a.m., we will be having another Advanced Tech Time with Tim Clines. Bring your laptop or device and any questions you may have about apps, accounts, operating systems, or any other t ech related situation that has you stumped!
This Wednesday, April 5 at 10:30 a.m., Sayre Public Library will be having another session of Story Time! We welcome parents, grandparents, caregivers, and children of all ages to come listen to stories, sing songs, and do activities and crafts related to our weekly theme. This week the theme is Easter!
On Thursday April 6 at 4 p.m. we will be having another session of our Drop — in Teen/Tween Time. Join us as we learn the basics of drawing Manga — style characters. Art materials will be provided to all who participate!
On Saturday April 8 at 2 p.m., youth of all ages are invited to come and build at our monthly meeting of LEGO club.
On Monday, April 10 our adult book club, The Ink Drinkers, will meet at 5 p.m. to discuss this month’s selection “The Stranger in the Lifeboat,” by Mitch Albom. New members are always welcome!
Do you have artwork, jewelry, or handcrafted items that you no longer have a need or space for?
Would you like to make a donation of your item to benefit a community organization? Sayre Public Library is seeking donations for their upcoming online auction fundraiser in May. If you would like to donate an item to be included in the auction, please contact the library at 570-888-2256 with details of the item you wish to donate and your contact information, A member of the board of trustees will follow up to see if your item is a good fit for our auction. Please note that all donations mus t be vetted and no donations will be accepted at the library without prior board approval.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes “Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers,” by Jesse Q. Sutanto, “The Last Kingdom,” by Steve Berry, and “Death of a Traitor,” by M.C. Beaton.
Sayre Public Library is open for service Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
