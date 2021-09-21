Upcoming events at Sayre Library:
Sayre Public Library will be having a book sale beginning Saturday, Sept. 25 and running through Saturday, Oct. 2 during library open hours. Newest releases (2016+) will be $4, hardcovers $2, and paperbacks $1. We have huge selection of books for sale, fiction and non-fiction, children through adults, as well as DVDs and audiobooks.
• On Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. we will be presenting “Make Your Own Macrame Plant Hanger” as an outdoor program. All materials will be provided.
• This Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m. we will be transitioning to our virtual story hours on Zoom. Join Ms. Shelley for fun interactive stories and activities. For Zoom link, email scowder@sayrepl.org.
• Our One-on-One Technology Time will continue Thursday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. Stumped by a new computer or device or wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology.
• Sayre Public Library invites all to join us for a Community Presentation on Racial Equity and Inclusion via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 27. This presentation is the culmination of months of Community Conversations that were organized through an American Library Association Libraries Transforming Communities grant that Sayre Public Library was awarded earlier this year. The presentations will include conversation feedback and insights gained, as well as plans for next steps for addressing this topic in the community. Zoom link may be obtained by emailing acaplan@sayrepl.org.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction titles include: “Apples Never Fall,” by Liane Moriarty, “Harlem Shuffle,” by Colson Whitehead, and “The Night She Disappeared,” by Lisa Jewell.
Please note that as of Sept. 7, we have returned to requiring masks for all who enter the library. Masks will be available in the vestibule for those who may not have one with them.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
