Thursday, April 6:
MAUNDY THURSDAY SERVICE: Will be held at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Avenue, Sayre PA at 7:00 p.m. The central focus of a Maundy Thursday service is upon the Lord’s Table. The distinguishing feature of the service is the symbolic extinguishing of the lit candles, signifying the approach of Jesus’ death. Call 570-888-2683 for more information.
MAUNDAY SERVICE: 7 p.m. at the Valley United Presbyterian Church in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome.
FREE MEAL: 4:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church. Takeout only. Menu includes shepherd’s pie with meat and vegetables, fruit cocktail, and apple crisp.
Saturday, April 8:
EASTER EGG HUNT: 10 a.m. at Muldoon Park. Free pancake breakfast following at First Baptist Church.
ANNUAL MEETING: Of the Orange Hill Cemetery Association will be held at the cemetery at Ridge Road in Athens Township. There will be a clean-up bee starting at 11 a.m. with the meeting to follow. Rain date on May 6. All interested are encouraged to attend.
ROAST BEEF AND HAM DINNER: 4:30 p.m. Hosted by the South Creek Lions Club. The menu includes “Real” Mashed Potatoes, Vegetables, Cole Slaw, Baked Beans, Home Baked Bread and dessert. $17 per person. The Take Out Room will be open. South Creek Lions Hall is located on Route 14 in Gillett, Pa.
Tuesday, April 11:
MS SELF HELP GROUP: Meeting for multiple sclerosis self help group at 6 p.m. at Canoe Camp Church in Mansfield, Pa. Open to anybody, bring a family member or friend. For questions call Lena Frost at 570-659-5097.
Wednesday, April 12:
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS MEETING: Noon, at the Fortune Buffet on Elmira Street.
Thursday, April 13:
FEED MY SHEEP FOOD PANTRY: will be open on from 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note this change: Distribution will be from the front of our large parking lot.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL: Free Fellowship Meal will be held from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A delicious TAKE OUT only dinner of Lasagna, Fruit, Roll and homemade cookie will be available from the Athens United Methodist Women. Pick up is from the back of the large parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15:
HONEYMOON AT GRAVESIDE MANOR: 7 p.m. both days, in the Waverly High School Auditorium. A play presented by the Waverly Drama Club. $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors.
Saturday, April 15:
DINNER AND MOVIE NIGHT: Will be held at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Avenue, Sayre PA. A Ham Dinner will be served at 4 p.m. including mashed potatoes, vegetables, coleslaw, assorted desserts, and beverage. Cost is $12.50. The movie “Samson,” a Sight & Sound Theater production will be shown at 6 p.m. Call 570-888-2683 for more information.
TRIVIA NIGHT: Bulldog Sounds team trivia at The South Creek Lions Club at 7 p.m. The Lions Hall is located on Route 14 in Gillett, PA. $5 per player plus a non-perishable food item with food going to the local food pantry. Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Popcorn & Nacho Chips and beverage for sale on site. Top three teams win cash prizes. Please message the South Creek Lions on Facebook to get your team of up to six players entered.
Monday, April 17:
SPALDING MEMORIAL LIBRARY SENIOR SERIES: Presentation from Marlea Hoyt from Area Agency on Aging at Spalding Memorial Library from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
CASINO NIGHT: National Lampoons’ Vegas Vacation Casino Night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sayre VFW, 932 W Lockhart Street, Sayre PA. See any Redskin Club Member, email redskinsclub@gmail.com, or message the Club’s Facebook for tickets (preregistration is requested). $20 per ticket includes starting tickets to play and hors d’oeuvres. Cash bar available. Hosted by Sayre Redskin Club to benefit all student athletes.
Saturday, April 22:
ANXIETY DEPRESSION WORKSHOP: 1 to 4:30 p.m., Williamsburg Room of Quality Inn and Suites, 100 SR Route 17C in Owego. Registration fee is $30. Register in person at 1 p.m. Sponsored by retired counselor Carla Cain, M.A.
35TH ANNIVERSARY DINNER: For The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches 6 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church at 118 S. Main Street. Reservations are requested by April 12. Please call 607-857-0710 or e-mail secretary@thevalleybridge.org.
Monday, April 24:
SPALDING MEMORIAL LIBRARY SENIOR SERIES: Presentation from Rachelle Kinsman from Gannon Insurance at Spalding Memorial Library from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 29:
SHESHEQUIN TWP SPRING CLEAN-UP DAYS: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the township building on North Middle Road. Tires up to 17” — $6 each; 17”-22” — $10 each and anything with a rim is an additional $8 per tire. NOTICE TIRE PRICES HAVE GONE UP. No large tractor tires or any large tires over 22.5” will be accepted. Not accepting the following: Appliances with Freon, Electronics, brush, or Household Trash.
