Saturday, March 4:
OPEN FOREST: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Satterlee Creek Environmental Center, Cotton Hollow Road, Litchfield. The 23rd year will include the return of The Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill as well as the third Annual Cardboard Sled Dog Race. Will also include the Sikora Chili Contest, tractor pulled wagon rides, an open fire for roasting marshmallows, face painting, homemade maple syrup with silver dollar pancakes, an air soft shooting gallery, quilt and firewood raffles, and a silent auction.
Sunday, March 5:
COSMIC FIRE DRUM CIRCLE: 2 to 3:30 p.m. at The Heart Center, 280 Main St., Wellsburg, N.Y. To benefit relief efforts in Turkey and Syria. Please bring a drum or other percussion instrument if you have one. We will also have instruments to share. Collecting optional donations to benefit Turkish and Syrian earthquake relief efforts. All ages welcome. For questions, call Renee at 607-371-1912.
Wednesday, March 8:
CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB MEETING: 7 p.m. (board meeting 6 p.m.) at Athens United Methodist Church basement on 118 S. Main St in Athens, PA. Agenda will include completing events for our March annual show on the 25th and 26th in Wysox Fire Hall. Program will be a chance for members to dig through their finds from years ago to find a forgotten prize winner. Come and see what has been unseen for some time and hear the story about it. Snacks always welcome. Public invited and welcome as are any new members.
Tuesday, March 7:
THE SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY: Will meet at the Airport Senior Community Club House, 78 Piper St., Sayre. The meeting starts with a covered dish supper at 6 p.m. If attending the supper, please bring a dish to pass and your own table service. Dessert, coffee, or tea will be provided by the hosts for the meeting, Janet Andrus and Chet and Carolyn Harris. A short business meeting with bird sightings report will be held after the meal. At 7:30 p.m. Marty Borko will present a program on Invasive Species. Marty is the V.P. of Carantouan Greenway. For more information contact Inga Wells 607-425-7426 or check out susquehannavalleyaudubon.org.
Thursday, March 9:
FEED MY SHEEP FOOD PANTRY: Will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries is available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from the front of our large parking lot.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL: Will be held Thursday, March 9 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. Hosted bymembers of the Athens Unitarian Universalist Church. A delicious TAKE OUT only dinner will be available. Distribution is from the back of our large parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle. Menu is Mac N Cheese with Ham, Green Beans, Fruit, Roll and Dessert.
ENDLESS MOUNTAIN QUILT GUILD: The monthly meeting is scheduled for March 9, 2023 at the Athens United Methodist Church. Social time starts at 9:30 a.m. followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The March Charity Sew In will follow the business meeting. We will working on Tumbling Blocks charity quilts. More information can be found in our March-April Newsletter.
