The Northeast Bradford FFA is excited to announce that we will be holding an Alumni and Supporters fundraiser event on May 20. It is being held at The Keir FamilyDistillery, starting from 1 to 10 p.m. It will be open to the community and there will be plenty for the whole family to enjoy! There will be basket raffles, a 50/50, Pork BBQ, Cornhole tournament, entertainment, and more! We are looking forward to seeing all of the faces of our supporters and community members for a good time! All proceeds from the event will go towards funding students success both in and out of the classroom.
The Northeast Bradford agriculture program has expanded to a two teacher program this year, giving more students the opportunity to be involved in FFA. Our FFA members at NEB have nearly doubled this year, including all of the kids in agriculture classes. We are overjoyed to see how our program is able to continue flourishing in the years to come, as we begin to build a strong foundation for FFA here at Northeast Bradford. In the future we plan on continuing to attend many competition and conference events through FFA at county, state, and even national levels, and we can not wait to see the opportunities and experiences that our students are able to have. We are extremely excited for the future of the agriculture program here at Northeast Bradford.
If you are interested in joining the Northeast Bradford FFA Alumni and Supporters group please contact Josh Hottle at Joshuahottle00@gmail.com.
