Marting
Born to Angela and Cameron Marting of Rome, a son, Cason Arthur, on Sept. 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Cheney
Born to Brandon and Corey Cheney of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Lincoln Parker, on Sept. 3, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Gallagher/VanNorman
Born to Michealla Gallagher and Jonathan VanNorman of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Avery Irene, on Sept. 5, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Acevedo
Born to Andrea and Antonio Acevedo of Elmira, N.Y., a son, Oakley, on Sept. 7, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Lynch
Born to Morgan and Richard Lynch of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Claire Christine, on Sept. 7, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Horton
Born to Matthew and Melissa Horton of Towanda, a son, Abel Lee, on Sept. 7, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Ogden/Bogart
Born to Christina Ogden and Tré Bogart Sr. of Endicott, N.Y., a daughter, Alonnah Maxine, on Sept. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Jennings/Dzoch
Born to Randi Jennings and Bradley Dzoch of Sayre, a son, Bradley Grant, on Sept. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Lattimer
Born to Katrina and Thomas Lattimer of Athens, a daughter, Clementine Lorraine Rochelle, on Sept. 9, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Maurer
Born to Elizabeth and Michael Maurer Jr. of Towanda, a son, Reid Michael, on Sept. 9, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Randall/Eberlin
Born to Madison Randall and Matthew Eberlin of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Joyce Cathy, on Sept. 10, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Yoder/Johnson
Born to Lesha Yoder and Chad Johnson of East Smithfield, a son, Cash Ryker, on Sept. 10, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Seeley
Born to Haley and Dane Seeley of Troy, a son, Ivan Shon, on Sept. 11, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Siegard/Armstrong
Born to Kierstyn Siegard and Austin Armstrong of Willseyville, N.Y., a son, Cotter Wayne, on Sept. 11, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
