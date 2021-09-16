Marting

Born to Angela and Cameron Marting of Rome, a son, Cason Arthur, on Sept. 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Cheney

Born to Brandon and Corey Cheney of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Lincoln Parker, on Sept. 3, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Gallagher/VanNorman

Born to Michealla Gallagher and Jonathan VanNorman of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Avery Irene, on Sept. 5, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Acevedo

Born to Andrea and Antonio Acevedo of Elmira, N.Y., a son, Oakley, on Sept. 7, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Lynch

Born to Morgan and Richard Lynch of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Claire Christine, on Sept. 7, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Horton

Born to Matthew and Melissa Horton of Towanda, a son, Abel Lee, on Sept. 7, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Ogden/Bogart

Born to Christina Ogden and Tré Bogart Sr. of Endicott, N.Y., a daughter, Alonnah Maxine, on Sept. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Jennings/Dzoch

Born to Randi Jennings and Bradley Dzoch of Sayre, a son, Bradley Grant, on Sept. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Lattimer

Born to Katrina and Thomas Lattimer of Athens, a daughter, Clementine Lorraine Rochelle, on Sept. 9, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Maurer

Born to Elizabeth and Michael Maurer Jr. of Towanda, a son, Reid Michael, on Sept. 9, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Randall/Eberlin

Born to Madison Randall and Matthew Eberlin of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Joyce Cathy, on Sept. 10, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Yoder/Johnson

Born to Lesha Yoder and Chad Johnson of East Smithfield, a son, Cash Ryker, on Sept. 10, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Seeley

Born to Haley and Dane Seeley of Troy, a son, Ivan Shon, on Sept. 11, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Siegard/Armstrong

Born to Kierstyn Siegard and Austin Armstrong of Willseyville, N.Y., a son, Cotter Wayne, on Sept. 11, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

