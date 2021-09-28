Manuel
Born to Amy Jo and Kyle Manuel of Nichols, N.Y., a daughter, Adalynn, on Sept. 20, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Chapman/Stone
Born to Allyson Chapman and Cody Stone of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Braxton King, on Sept. 21, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Roach/Greeson
Born to Nicole Roach and Cameron Greeson of VanEtten, N.Y., a daughter, Delilah Grace, on Sept. 21, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Barry/Gates
Born to Jennifer Barry and Donnie Gates of Athens, a son, Uriah Benjamin, on Sept. 21, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Chilson/Miller
Born to Hannah Chilson and Joel Miller of Towanda, a son, Jude Jeffrey, on Sept. 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Conklin/Schweiger
Born to Kathryn Conklin and David Schweiger of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Liam Delanson, on Sept. 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Russell/Roman
Born to Kayla Russell and Aaron Roman of Rome, a daughter, Maggie Jean, on Sept. 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
