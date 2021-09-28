Manuel

Born to Amy Jo and Kyle Manuel of Nichols, N.Y., a daughter, Adalynn, on Sept. 20, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Chapman/Stone

Born to Allyson Chapman and Cody Stone of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Braxton King, on Sept. 21, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Roach/Greeson

Born to Nicole Roach and Cameron Greeson of VanEtten, N.Y., a daughter, Delilah Grace, on Sept. 21, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Barry/Gates

Born to Jennifer Barry and Donnie Gates of Athens, a son, Uriah Benjamin, on Sept. 21, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Chilson/Miller

Born to Hannah Chilson and Joel Miller of Towanda, a son, Jude Jeffrey, on Sept. 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Conklin/Schweiger

Born to Kathryn Conklin and David Schweiger of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Liam Delanson, on Sept. 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Russell/Roman

Born to Kayla Russell and Aaron Roman of Rome, a daughter, Maggie Jean, on Sept. 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

