Thursday, Aug. 11:
ENDLESS MOUNTAIN QUILT GUILD PICNIC: At Waverly Glen on W. Pine Street. Come anytime after 2 p.m. to socialize or do handwork. There will be a board meeting at 2 p.m. Please bring your placemat for the challenge. At 5:30 p.m. there will be a dish to pass dinner. Please bring a dish to pass, your own serving utensils, table service and beverage. There will be signups for the BOM a one time 5 dollars for 18 patterns.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY: Open 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 Main St. Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from the front of our large parking lot.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL: Open 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 Main St. Athens. A delicious TAKE OUT only dinner of hot chicken sandwich, pasta salad, fruit cup, chips, and brownie will be available from Athens Methodist Women. Pick up is from the back of the large parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
Saturday, Aug. 13:
DRIVE-THRU CHICKEN/RIB BARBECUE: 10:30 a.m. until gone. Hosted by the Waverly Methodist Men’s Club at the Waverly Methodist Church parking lot on Waverly Street. Selling full meals consisting of half chicken or rib and macaroni salad, coleslaw, beans, roll and cake; or meat only.
Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14:
LOVE AND LOSS ART EXHIBIT: Presented by Michelle Funaro, 203 South St. Suite F, Athens. 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Various artists will be presenting their original work. Semiformal event, with complimentary champagne, hors d’oeuvres and music Proceeds will go to the The Jordan Delaney foundation in honor of his life. The Foundation supports and brings awareness to families and individuals suffering from mental illness, drug addiction and suicide.
Monday, Aug. 15
COMMUNITY TAKEOUT DINNER: 4 to 5 p.m. at the Salvation Army Church at 351 Fulton St., South Waverly. Menu features chicken and biscuit, vegetable, cranberry sauce, fruit dessert and beverage. Those wishing a dinner for someone not present should come after 4:30 p.m.
KIRBY BAND CONCERT: 7 to 8 p.m., Kirby Park in Nichols. Free and open to the public. Please bring your own lawnchairs.
Tuesday, Aug. 16:
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON PICNIC AND BIOBLITZ: The Susquehanna Valley Audubon members will meet for a picnic and BioBlitz at Saterlee Creek Environmental Center, 2817 Cotton Hollow Rd. in Sayre (behind former Litchfield Elementary School). Picnic starts at 6 p.m. Bring a dish to share, your own table service and drink. After the meal, the group will do a one-hour BioBlitz to document the abundant birds, insects, animals, and plants around the center. Club meetings are free and open to the public. For more information contact Inga 607-425-7426.
Thursday, Aug. 18:
FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT MEAL: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. St. James Catholic Church. Sponsored by the Clark Street neighbors. Takeout only. The menu is creamy lemon parmesan chicken, rice, vegetable and dessert. Serving will be from the elevator area in the parking lot adjacent to the church.
Saturday, Aug. 20:
PULLED PORK DINNER AND SILENT AUCTION: 1 to 3 p.m. Barton Community Club. Pork, salt potatoes, baked beans, macaroni salad, dessert. Auction pulled at 3 p.m. Need not be present to win. Takeout available.
Sunday, Aug. 21:
BROWN/PETERSON REUNION: For the descendants of Alpheus Brown and Emma W. Broan first generation, and Oliver Brown and Eva N. Brown. Will be be held from noon to dusk at Roundtop Park Pavilion 13 in Athens. Bring a dish to pass.
Monday, Aug. 22:
THE VALLEY CHORUS PICNIC: Will be held at 6 p.m. at East Waverly Park, Waverly. Bring dish to pass, own beverage and table service. Meat is provided. New members welcome.
KIRBY BAND CONCERT: 7 to 8 p.m., Kirby Park in Nichols. Free and open to the public. Please bring your own lawnchairs.
Thursday, Aug. 25:
FREE COMMUNITY SUPPER: 4 to 6 p.m. or while supplies last, at the Church of the Redeemer located at 201 S. Wilbur Ave. in Sayre. We have resumed indoor dining. We hope to see you there. Donations are greatly appreciated.
Thursday, Friday, Saturday Aug. 25-27:
WAVERLY COMMUNITY USED BOOK SALE: Will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church on Chemung Street. This yearly sale is sponsored by the Methodist Men. If you wish to donate books in good condition, bring them to the church any Wednesday between 9:30 and 11 a.m. A scheduling call to the church at 607-565-8650 would be appreciated. Please no Reader’s Digest or encyclopedia sets.
Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27:
WAVERLY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1977: 45th class reunion. Both events at the LOOM located at 439 Waverly St., Waverly. Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. — light refreshments with cash bar. Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. — dinner at 7 p.m. For further information call Sharon (Arnold) Warner at 607-857-0415 or Terri (Henson) Richter at 607-598-2565.
Wednesday, Sept. 7:
ANXIETY DEPRESSION WORKSHOP: 1 to 4:30 p.m., Comfort Inn and Suites, Elmira Street, Sayre. Come to this workshop and learn new skills to overcome your anxiety and depression. Speaker will be Carla Cain. $20 entry fee at the door.
Saturday, Sept. 10:
SEVENTH ANNUAL VALLEY WALK AGAINST SUICIDE: Riverfront Park in Sayre. Registration begins at 10 a.m., walk begins at 11 a.m. Donations will be accepted and help fund the event. To benefit Valley Suicide Prevention and Awareness.
SPORTSMAN EXPO: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. All free event with vendors, seminars, pig roast, “Raised Hunting” stars David and Karin Holder. Located on Rt. 187 in Rome, Pa. Call 570-888-9900 for more information.
Saturday, Sept. 14:
AWANA MEETINGS BEGINNING AT MT. PISGAH WESLEYAN CHURCH: Mark your calendars and save the date, because AWANA meetings are starting up again this September at Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church. Our first meeting will be Wednesday, September 14th at 5:50 p.m. beginning with sign-in/registration of club members. We’ll follow that with a fun evening of music, Bible lessons and games.
AWANA meetings at Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan are open to all children in the community from age 4 thru 6 grade, and the program is free of charge.
Meeting times are 5:50 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday evening.
Early registration is appreciated, and gets your kiddos to the fun stuff quicker. Register your children online at: www.mpwesleyan.org (click on the AWANA tab to bring up the registration form). You can also call the church office anytime to learn more: (570) 596-4003.
Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church is located 1/4 mile south of Springfield Road on the Berwick Turnpike.
Saturday, Sept. 24:
FIRST ANNUAL PENN-YORK VALLEY TRIATHLON: Valley Playland, Athens. Features a five-mile run, 15-mile bicycle ride and seven-mile river paddle throughout the Valley and New York southern tier. This event will be offered as part of a three-triathlon series in conjunction with the North Branch Triathlon — Wyalusing and the Central Bradford Triathlon — Towanda. For more information, email pyvtriathlon@gmail.com.
