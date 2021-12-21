Please note that Sayre Public Library will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday and Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday.
Upcoming events at Sayre Library:
• This Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 10:30 a.m. we will be holding our virtual story hour on Zoom. This week’s story hour theme is “Christmas Carols and Holiday Cheer.” Join Ms. Shelley for fun interactive stories and activities. Take-home craft packs that feature four crafts that go with this month’s story hour themes are available for pickup in the vestibule of the library. For Zoom link, email scowder@sayrepl.org.
Sayre Public Library, along with the eight other libraries in the Bradford County Library System, is now offering checkout of T-Mobile/Franklin T9 Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots. All those who do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program are eligible to take advantage of this program. Wi-Fi Hotspots are checked out for 30 days and an agreement must be signed prior to checkout. For more information contact the library at (570) 888-2256 or stop by the circulation desk.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction titles include: “Autopsy,” by Patricia Cornwell, “Do I Know You?” by Sarah Strohmeyer, and “Wish You Were Here,” by Jodi Picoult.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Due to the high rates of COVID-19 transmission within the county, we are requiring patrons to wear masks at all times while in the library. Vestibule pick-up and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
