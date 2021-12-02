Richlin/Franklin

Born to Ashley Richlin and Hariand Franklin of Rome, a daughter, Josephine Diane Rose, on Nov. 11, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Kovacs/Palmer

Born to Katlyn Kovacs and Stephen Palmer of Sayre, a son, Clewellyn Claude, on Nov. 13, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Mpoma-Okeke/Okeke

Born to Paschaline Mpoma-Okeke and Aloysius Okeke of Sayre, a son, Jidechukwu Leo, on Nov. 15, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Martin

Born to Stefiny and Shane Martin of Towanda, a daughter, Nora Grace, on Nov. 15, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Vail

Born to Lindsey and Mickey Vail of Warren Center, a son, Brayden Eli, on Nov. 16, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Heslop/Spencer

Born to Melissa Heslop and Kyle Spencer of Ithaca, N.Y., a son, Lincoln Avery, on Nov. 18, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Merritt/Campbell

Born to Brooke Merritt and Tyler Campbell of Wyalusing, a son, Wayne Parker, on Nov. 19, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

