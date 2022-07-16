Saturday, July 16:
FOURTH ANNUAL QUINCEY’S CAUSE RIDE: Hosted by Sam’s Bar and Grill in Sayre. Kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. For more information about the event and its cause, check out the event’s Facebook page, or contact Samantha Lantz at 607-742-5494 for sponsorship information.
DRIVE THRU CHICKEN AND RIB BARBECUE: 11 a.m. until gone. The Waverly Methodist Men’s Club will be holding a drive-thru chicken and rib barbecue at the church parking lot on Waverly Street. Selling full meals consisting of half chicken or rib and macaroni salad, coleslaw, beans, roll and cake; or meat only.
DESCENDANTS OF ROBERT, JAMES, JOHN AND SILAS MASON: Will hold their 109th family reunion at 1 p.m. New location at Julie & Scott Parker’s Pond, 21 Old Landon Road, Canton, Pa. Bring dish to pass, table service, auction item, family information for sharing. Cold meat tray, rolls, will be provided. contact person Virginia Malone — 570-888-3712.
PAUL AND CINDY TALLEY: Will be joining us at 6:30 p.m. for a special concert in our sanctuary at the Waverly First Baptist Church. The concert is free, the music is great, and you’ll be among friends. Bring someone with you. They’ll hear music that can change their hearts, along with a message that can change their lives. Paul and Cindy will also be here on Sunday morning, July 17, leading us in worship. Totally different events, plan on attending both.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Rd., Sayre, will be hosting a HayDay themed VBS this year on Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and all are welcome to join us for our Sunday Celebration on July 17 at 11 a.m. Questions can be directed to the church office 570-888-6734.
Sunday, July 17:
100TH ANNUAL SHAFFER REUNION: Noon, Haigh’s Pond, Leraysville. Please bring a dish to pass, own table service and beverage — NO ALCOHOL. Meat, rolls and coffee provided. Don’t forget wrapped or unwrapped gifts for auction. Please indicate “adult” and “kids” on wrapped gifts. After dinner, there will be a kids’ fishing derby, cornhole tournament, swimming and karaoke. Everyone is welcome. Hope to see you there at the large pavilion.
CONCERT ON THE GREEN: 6 p.m., East Smithfield Green. Performance by the southern gospel group, The Lesters. This group will share their ministry at a concert on the green, weather permitting, in downtown East Smithfield, PA. Bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Federated Church sanctuary. A love offering will be received to benefit the group.
Monday, July 18:
SALVATION ARMY CHURCH: 4 to 5 p.m. free takeout dinner. Menu includes spaghetti with homemade meatballs, garlic bread, vegetables, fruit, dessert, and beverages. Those wishing for a meal for someone not in attendance should arrive after 4:30 p.m.
PILGRIMS PROGRESS MOVIE SHOWING: 7:30 p.m., Nichols Baptist Church. You can view the movie from your car or bring chairs and blankets. The church is located at 90 Roki Blvd in Nichols. Refreshments will be provided.
Thursday, July 21:
COMMUNITY FREE MEAL: Sponsored by Altar & Rosary Society at St. James Catholic Church in Waverly beginning at 4:30 p.m. The menu is barbecue on a bun, macaroni salad and dessert. TAKE-ONLY served from the elevator area of the parking lot next to the Church.
Saturday, July 23:
RUMMAGE AND YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Smithboro Methodist Church, 21 Church St.
THE BRADFORD COUNTY LIBRARY: Will host Ken Serfass, who will appear as General U.S. Grant, at 10 a.m. at the library on Route 6 outside of Burlington. This program is free and open to the public.
VALLEY FAMILY FUN DAY: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at East Waverly Park, 32 Ithaca Street. Bands including Copper Coins, Jon Schweiger soloist and The Danielle Cressinger Band. Also, Eric Gutierrez “The Balloon Guy”, a horse drawn carriage, classic cars, motorcycles, chicken BBQ, Bethie’s ice cream cookies, games and more. Bring your own lawn chairs and invite a neighbor.
Monday, Aug. 1:
THE VALLEY LEAH HOMESCHOOL GROUP: Will be hosting its annual Get-To-Know-Us Playdate at 10 a.m. at Valley Playland in Athens. The group is based in Waverly, Athens and Sayre. Join us to learn more about homeschooling your children. For more information, contact Amy at 315-604-0042.
Saturday, Aug. 6:
TOUCH-A-TRUCK: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bradford County Airport, 415 Airport Rd., Towanda. Fly-in pancake breakfast will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Breakfast price for adults is $10, kids under 12 are $5, kids under five are free. There will be music in the hangar and plane ride giveaways. Organized by Radigan Media, Rotary Club of Towanda and Bradford County Airport.
PANTHER PROWL 5K AND PANTHER PRIDE WALK: At Vergason Technology Center in Van Etten. Pre-register by July 15 to secure your shirt! Walkers are most welcome! Prizes for top finishers; refreshments. 5K Contact: Gary Vergason, Race Director 607-351-3819; email: run@PantherProwl5k.com. Registration at 7:30 a.m. and race is at 8:30 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 7:
PICNIC IN THE PARK AND VBS CARNIVAL KICKOFF: 4 to 6 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. Music, games, food, fun and more. Includes visits from police and fire departments. Everyone is invited to attend. Hosted by Waverly First Baptist Church, Waverly United Methodist Church, Milan United Methodist Church, Blessed Trinity Parish, and St. James Catholic Church. Call 607-565-9593 for more information.
Sunday, Aug. 21:
BROWN/PETERSON REUNION: For the descendants of Alpheus Brown and Emma W. Broan first generation, and Oliver Brown and Eva N. Brown. Will be be held from noon to dusk at Roundtop Park Pavilion 13 in Athens. Bring a dish to pass.
Monday, Aug. 22:
THE VALLEY CHORUS PICNIC: Will be held at 6 p.m. at East Waverly Park, Waverly. Bring dish to pass, own beverage and table service. Meat is provided. New members welcome.
Thursday, Aug. 25:
WAVERLY COMMUNITY USED BOOK SALE: Will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church on Chemung Street. This yearly sale is sponsored by the Methodist Men. If you wish to donate books in good condition, bring them to the church any Wednesday between 9:30 and 11 a.m. A scheduling call to the church at 607-565-8650 would be appreciated. Please no Reader’s Digest or encyclopedia sets.
Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27:
WAVERLY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1977: 45th class reunion. Both events at the LOOM located at 439 Waverly St., Waverly. Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. — light refreshments with cash bar. Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. — dinner at 7 p.m. For further information call Sharon (Arnold) Warner at 607-857-0415 or Terri (Henson) Richter at 607-598-2565.
Saturday, Sept. 10:
SPORTSMAN EXPO: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. All free event with vendors, seminars, pig roast, “Raised Hunting” stars David and Karin Holder. Located on Rt. 187 in Rome, Pa. Call 570-888-9900 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.