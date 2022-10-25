On Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts.
Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques.
Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help! We hope to see you there!
Whether you are 10 or 110 join us on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for Gaming Club! Bring a deck of cards or a board game that you enjoy and share it with the group!
We look forward to seeing you from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the 26th! Facebook Live Storytime will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will livestream Halloween stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.
Join Spalding Memorial Library in hosting Mike Familant on Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. as he shares his experiences researching and tracking down the truth behind North America’s most iconic cryptid, BIGFOOT! Mike is a researcher and producer of the documentary series, “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye.”
Make sure you make it to the Library so you can join in the adventure!
Join us for stories, songs, and a craft on Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. This week Ms. Jess will read stories about Halloween.
Feel free to wear your Halloween costume! We will have playtime with blocks after the 11 a.m. session.
Grab & Go Crafts are available at the library while supplies last. Stop in to pick one up for your child!
It’s that time again!
Pencil in Nov. 26, 2022! Spalding Memorial Library announces the release of vendor applications for the 8th annual Christmas Market! Food Trucks Welcome!
