LATHAM, N.Y. – Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Air National Guard.

Aaron Andrus from Athens, and assigned to the 174th Attack Wing, received a promotion to the rank of master sergeant on Feb. 25, 2021.

Air National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.

Recommended for you

Load comments