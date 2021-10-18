FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT MEAL will be held Monday, Oct. 18 from 4-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeouts only. Menu is beef stew over biscuit, cabbage salad, roll/butter, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing a meal for someone not in attendance may come at 4:45 p.m. A small bag of food will be available.
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON CLUB MEETING will be held Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. with a covered dish supper; those attending the supper, please bring own table service and dish to pass. Brief business meeting after the meal. At 7:30 p.m., the program, “Birds, Wonderful Birds,” will be presented by Ritchie Lettis from the Waterman Center. Club meetings are open to the public; all are welcome to attend. For questions, call Inga at (607) 425-7426.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH meets Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topic is “Mary, Our Blessed Mother,” presented by Maureen Wright. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
MY BROTHER’S KEEPER meets Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.-noon in the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. Volunteers welcome to make sleeping bags for the homeless. Anyone interested is welcome; the only basic skill needed is tying a knot. Anyone interested in working or donating, call Pam at (570) 423-1712, Gloria at (570) 888-0885, or the church office at (570) 888-2241.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at noon at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.
