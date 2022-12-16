The Amish celebrate Christmas in various ways, from going all out to very muted observances. But the one thing that runs pretty consistent throughout all sects of the Amish is food, especially desserts, being used as a way to celebrate the season.
And few things say Christmas more than decadent divinity or fudge, and if you are looking for an easy fudge recipe, look no further!
This is a classic Amish Chocolate-Marshmallow fudge recipe (you can leave out the marshmallows and just do “chocolate fudge”. Nothing fancy here. Just good old-fashioned goodness: sugar, evaporated milk, marshmallows, chocolate, and not much else. I like this fudge a lot, peanut butter fudge might still be my favorite, but I love this.
You won’t want more than a Square or two just sitting, because it’s Rich and sweet, but isn’t that what fudge is supposed to be? So since you won’t be eating it all, you’ll want to cut squares and give some away. You’ll often find Amish homemakers packaging up fudge into colorful tins and giving away as gifts to teachers or the mailman or shut-ins
Fudge is tricky to make under the best of conditions, the instructions with this old Amish fudge recipe are a little spare, but the recipe worked.
True to Amish tradition, the ingredients are super basic: chocolate, butter, marshmallows, sugar, and a few others, how could you go wrong with this?
This is the combining of the butter, sugar, and milk before boiling and, again, this recipe is from an old Amish cook in Indiana who probably could make the fudge in her sleep. So the instructions are sparse, the rest of us need more. Check out Taste of Home’s fudge-making tips to help guide you. Do the boiling over medium heat or medium-high heat in a heavy saucepan so the process is longer and more deliberate. Don’t just crank it up to high-heat burner. You might want to keep a candy thermometer handy. When you get to a good rolling boil, you need to keep it there for 5 and a half minutes. Odd how the time is so precise.
You can — and I would — use real butter, not margarine. The Amish went through a “margarine kick” a generation or so ago and many recipes still reflect that.
The “13 ounces of chocolate bits” the recipe calls for...I mean, there is some flexibility here based on what you can find and what you like, but I just used semi-sweet chocolate chips.
Holy cow, 12 and a half cups of marshmallows (use the mini marshmallows). At first I thought maybe she just wrote it down wrong, but, no, this is a lot of marshmallows. Enjoy! And, SIGH, everyone feels like they have to add nuts to everything. Yes, if you really feel a need, you can add a cup of walnut pieces. I’d used walnuts instead of peanuts or pecans.
Make sure to butter the pan and then pour everything into the prepared pan. And, wow, this is good stuff. You don’t bake this, obviously, but let it chill in your refrigerator overnight. Store in an airtight container the next day. I like my fudge cold, but you can keep at room temperature.
This fudge has really good flavor, kind of like what my mom used to make. You can use parchment paper or wax paper in the pan instead of buttering it. And if you don’t have marshmallows but have marshmallow creme (or is it marshmallow cream?), you can use that as a substitute for marshmallows. And, of course, on a recipe like this we are don’t care about calories or nutrition facts! Just enjoy!
Classic Amish Chocolate-Marshmallow Fudge
One third cup of margarine
- 4 and a half cups of white sugar
- 14 ounces of evaporated milk or sweetened condensed milk
- 12 and a half cups of mini marshmallows
- 13 ounces of chocolate bits
- 13 ounces of sweet chocolate
- 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract
Instructions
- Combine margarine, sugar and milk.
- Boil 5 and a half minutes.
- Remove from heat and add remaining ingredients.
- Mix well. Spoon into buttered pan. Cool until firm and then cut.
