SAYRE — This Tuesday, June 21, at 10 a.m., Sayre Public Library will be holding its first Summer Learning Ocean Painting with Watercolor Artist, Lee O’Connell. Join us in Howard Elmer Park as artist Lee O’Connell, shows her artwork and demonstrates ocean painting techniques, before encouraging the kids to explore their creativity. She will guide participating children to paint their own unique ocean scene using a variety of colors and techniques. Watercolor paper and paint supplies will be provided. Best suited for children ages 7 and older.
On Tuesday, June 21 at 5:30 p.m., Sayre Public Library will be presenting the workshop “Nailing Down Your Brand Identity.” This workshop will help business owners and marketers get a clear vision of their brand’s identity and personality by going through the basic aspects of what makes a brand unique. We’ll talk about brand colors and fonts as part of your organization’s visual identity and discuss brand personality: the voice of your posts and feel of your ads that breathes life into how your audience perceives your brand. Participants are encouraged to bring a device they can use to view their brand’s social media posts, website, and other online and offline marketing materials. A brand identity worksheet will be provided.
On Thursday, June 23, at 5:30 p.m., Sayre Public Library will be offering a Try Something New – Flower Arranging workshop with Val from Plants ‘N Things.
On Friday, June 24, at 5:30 p.m., Sayre Public Library will be offering a Budgeting for Business Workshop with Visions Federal Credit Union. Preregistration by June 22 is required for this workshop. You may register by calling the library at 570-888-2256 or emailing bbacorn@sayrepl.org.
On Saturday, June 25, Sayre Public Library will be hosting two events. For children and families we will have Street Fair Saturday Fun. Come join us from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for fun outdoor activities before or after attending Sayre Business Association’s Street Fair on Desmond Street in Sayre. For job-seekers we will also be having mock interviews from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for teens and adults looking to practice interview and get immediate feedback. Please call the library to make your appointment, and upon confirmation, if you are practicing for a specific job, please send us an email with your name, interview time, and job description at bbacorn@sayrepl.org.
Summer Story Times continue to take place in Howard Elmer Park on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. — this week’s theme is Ocean Counting. No reservations are needed. Pack a snack and bring a blanket or lawn chair, while we read stories and enjoy outdoor games and activities that kids will love! In the event of inclement weather, we will post alternative plans on Facebook and likely move the Story Time indoors.
Sayre Public Library will also be offering a weekly One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes: “The Mutual Friend,” by Carter Bays, “The Beach Trap,” by Ali Brady and “The Hotel Nantucket,” by Elin Hilderbrand.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are available to all who enter and we encourage their use to prevent the transmission of COVID. Vestibule pick-up and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services. We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, Pa.,18840.
Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at 570-888-2256 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.