SAYRE — The following births were recently announced at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

Born to Danica and Luis Martinez Jr of Towanda, a baby girl, Naiyah Lynn, on Feb. 16.

Born to Meggin Bruce and Kyle Lane of Towanda, a baby boy, Kye Monroe, on Feb. 18.

Born to Nichole and Matthew Campbell of Sayre, a baby boy, Cooper Richard, on Feb. 21.

Born to Shakira Hastie of Athens, a baby boy, Weston David, on Feb. 21.

Born to Mindy and Thomas Milliron of Rome, a baby girl, Naomi Grace, on Feb. 22.

Born to Shania Maines of Wysox, a baby boy, Jaxson, on Feb. 22.

Born to Kayla Magargle and Tyler Shaffer of Wyalusing, a baby girl, Amara, on Feb. 23.

Born to Samantha and Marc Beardslee of Columbia Cross Roads, a baby girl, Praise Jo, on Feb. 27.

Born to Amanda Potter and John Pepper of Elmira, a baby girl, Kylie Rose, on Feb. 27.

Born to Lindsay and Timothy Schroeder of Mehoopany, a baby boy, Emmett Timothy, on March 1.

Born to Kayla and Patrick Brown of Towanda, a baby girl, Delilah, on March 2.

Born to Miranda Hamilton and Adam Zawicki of Wyalusing, a baby girl, Madalynn Helena, on March 3.

Born to Britany Kaufman and Riley O’Neil of New Albany, a baby girl, Kinsley Marie, on March 4.

