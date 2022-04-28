Thursday, April 28:
COMMUNITY SUPPER: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Church of the Redeemer, located at 201 S. Wilbur Ave. in Sayre invites you to a community supper. The meal will be held indoors for the first time since the start of the pandemic. We look forward to seeing a lot of familiar faces.
Saturday, April 30:
TOUCH-A-TRUCK: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, Sayre. Hosted by the Sayre Business Association. Touch-a-Truck is a unique, interactive, outdoor family festival that allows children to climb on and discover their favorite big trucks and vehicles. For children with sensibilities, we will have a silent hour from 11 a.m. to noon with no honking of horns allowed.
SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sayre VFW at 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre. To benefit the Valley Multiple Sclerosis Support Group. Take out spaghetti dinner with meatballs, bread and side salad for $8. Event also features raffle baskets, 50/50 drawing and bake sale. Free information about MS and the support group. Call Pam at 570-423-1712 for more information.
Thursday, May 5:
FREE MEAL: 4:30 p.m. until gone, Waverly United Methodist Church. Our free meal will be held May 5. Take-out only. Menu includes ham barbecue, baked beans, chips, fruit cup and dessert.
Monday, May 9:
COMMUNITY DINNER: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Troy, Pa. Enjoy a delicious taco bar dinner provided by the Troy Lions, Troy Rotary and First Pres. This dinner is free and open to the public but donations would be graciously accepted.
Wednesday, May 11:
THE ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS GROUP: Will meet at Fortune Buffet for their Mother’s Day luncheon at noon. RSVP to Ginny Malone at 570-888-3712.
Thursday, May 12:
A TASTE OF THE VALLEY: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. $15 admittance. Includes music, student art show, raffles, face painting and visits to all the restaurant booths. Invitation to all restaurants: to register, please email ralo@gstboces.org. Hosted by the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Friday, May 13:
GVCC FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. Food truck, vendors, Kid’s Corner and more. Looking to be a vendor? Call 607-425-5846.
Saturday, May 14:
SPRING VENDOR SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Featuring craft and direct sales, vendors and bake sale.
Saturday, May 21:
ANNUAL MEETING: Of the South Litchfield (Bumpville) Cemetery Association will be held at the cemetery. There will be a clean-up bee starting at 9 a.m. with the meeting to follow at noon. In case of inclement weather the meeting will be held in Rodney Arnold’s garage. All interested are encouraged to attend.
THE VALLEY CHORUS PRESENTS: “The Valley Chorus Goes to the Movies,” 7 p.m., Athens High School Auditorium. Presale tickets available at the Jolly Farmer in Waverly, Yale’s Music Shop in Athens, online or from any member of Valley Chorus.
