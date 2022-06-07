SAYRE — With warm weather upon us, Story Times are shifting to Howard Elmer Park across from the library. Story Times will take place on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. This week’s theme is Magical Garden. No reservations are needed. Pack a snack and bring a blanket or lawn chair, while we read stories and enjoy outdoor games and activities that kids will love! In the event of inclement weather, we will post alternative plans on Facebook and likely move the Story Time indoors.
On Wednesday, June 8 at 3 p.m., Sayre Public Library will be presenting a Job Hunting Workshop. This workshop is designed to assist jobseekers with the process of searching for the next step in their career. We will look at the different resources online and off for finding job listings in today’s world and will work on setting up accounts on different websites and different types of job applications. The workshop will be catered to those present, so register in advance by emailing bbacorn@sayrepl.org and let us know what you’d like us to go over at the event.
Sayre Public Library will be closing at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 for our monthly Board of Trustees meeting.
Sayre Public Library will also be offering a weekly One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Bring your device and your questions and we will try to help you out!
Try something new and join us for a coin-collecting workshop! On Saturday June 11 at 10 a.m. we’ll discuss what makes a coin rare and things to look for in your pocket change. All workshop participants will also receive a coin-collecting information packet and a Kennedy Half-Dollar cent to start their collection! Register ahead at https://sayrepl.org/event/coin-collecting-workshop/
Our monthly adult book club will be meeting Monday, June 13 at 5 p.m. This month’s book is “The Beekeeper of Aleppo,” by Christy Lefteri. New members are always welcome.
We now have a second option for borrowing e-books and audiobooks – Hoopla. Hoopla also includes magazines, comics, movies, and so much more. To get started, just download the Hoopla app, and follow the on screen instructions. Create a new account by entering an email and self-chosen password. Then choose “Sayre Public Library” and enter your library card number and phone number that you have on file with us for the Library PIN. If you don’t have a Sayre Public Library card yet, we can assist you with that — just give us a call or stop in.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes: “The Foundling,” by Ann Leary, “The Island,” by Adrian McKinty and “City on Fire,” by Don Winslow.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are available to all who enter and we encourage their use to prevent the transmission of COVID. Vestibule pick-up and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
