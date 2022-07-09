Saturday, July 9:
GARDEN WORK BEE: Project GROW’s Community Garden, 10 a.m. to noon at our largest community teaching garden located at 100 Lincoln St. ext Waverly, NY (next to Sutryk & Son). We will be weeding and watering at the gardens. Some garden tools will be available but we welcome you to bring your own favorite planting tools, along with water and garden gloves (if preferred). If the weather is questionable, always check e-mail or Facebook for updates.
SPENCER-VAN ETTEN ALUMNI ASSOCIATION ANNUAL BANQUET: At the Hollybrook Country Club in Spencer. Join us as we recognize the classes of 1970, 1971, and 1972 on their 50th anniversaries. Social hour followed by casual buffet with cash bar. The banquet is open to all classes and guests. We expect a great turnout this year!Banquet Contact: Deb Hodges 607-227-7872 — email: banquet@svealumni.org.
Sunday, July 10:
8TH ANNUAL SVE OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT AND BARBECUE: At the Catatonk Golf Club in Candor. Entries accepted through July 1. Individuals welcome and matched for team play in this captain and crew event.Not a golfer, but want to join in the fun? Register for the post-event barbecue! Golf Contacts: Lorie VanDusen 607-279-9440; Vickie VanDerpoel 607-223-4538; email: golf@sveopen.com.
Wednesday, July 13:
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS LUNCHEON: Noon At the Airport Community Center, on Piper Street in Sayre. Bring dish to pass, own table service and drink. Coffee will be provided.
Thursday, July 14:
THIRD ANNUAL CAR SHOW: 5 to 7 p.m., Sayre Health Care Center. Open to the community. Please join us for a fun day with friends and family. Come view unique cars and enjoy music by Flashback. If you have a classic car and would like to participate, or want more information, contact Becky at 570-888-2192 or rrae@seniorhealthpa.com.
FEED MY SHEEP FOOD PANTRY: from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. July is the beginning of the Fiscal Year. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients. Distribution will be from the front of our large parking lot.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL: from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. or until gone at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A delicious TAKE OUT only dinner of Hot Dog on a Roll, Macaroni Salad, Baked Beans and Cookie will be available from the Athens UMW. Pick up is from the back of our large parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16:
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Rd., Sayre, will be hosting a HayDay themed VBS this year on Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and all are welcome to join us for our Sunday Celebration on July 17 at 11 a.m. Questions can be directed to the church office 570-888-6734.
Saturday, July 16:
FOURTH ANNUAL QUINCEY’S CAUSE RIDE: Hosted by Sam’s Bar and Grill in Sayre. Kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. For more information about the event and its cause, check out the event’s Facebook page, or contact Samantha Lantz at 607-742-5494 for sponsorship information.
PAUL AND CINDY TALLEY: Will be joining us at 6:30 p.m. for a special concert in our sanctuary at the Waverly First Baptist Church. The concert is free, the music is great, and you’ll be among friends. Bring someone with you. They’ll hear music that can change their hearts, along with a message that can change their lives. Paul and Cindy will also be here on Sunday morning, July 17, leading us in worship. Totally different events, plan on attending both.
Sunday, July 17:
100TH ANNUAL SHAFFER REUNION: Noon, Haigh’s Pond, Leraysville. Please bring a dish to pass, own table service and beverage — NO ALCOHOL. Meat, rolls and coffee provided. Don’t forget wrapped or unwrapped gifts for auction. Please indicate “adult” and “kids” on wrapped gifts. After dinner, there will be a kids’ fishing derby, cornhole tournament, swimming and karaoke. Everyone is welcome. Hope to see you there at the large pavilion.
CONCERT ON THE GREEN: 6 p.m., East Smithfield Green. Performance by the southern gospel group, The Lesters. This group will share their ministry at a concert on the green, weather permitting, in downtown East Smithfield, PA. Bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Federated Church sanctuary. A love offering will be received to benefit the group.
Monday, July 18:
SALVATION ARMY CHURCH: 4 to 5 p.m. free takeout dinner. Menu includes spaghetti with homemade meatballs, garlic bread, vegetables, fruit, dessert, and beverages. Those wishing for a meal for someone not in attendance should arrive after 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 23:
THE BRADFORD COUNTY LIBRARY: Will host Ken Serfass, who will appear as General U.S. Grant, at 10 a.m. at the library on Route 6 outside of Burlington. This program is free and open to the public.
Saturday, Aug. 6:
TOUCH-A-TRUCK: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bradford County Airport, 415 Airport Rd., Towanda. Fly-in pancake breakfast will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Breakfast price for adults is $10, kids under 12 are $5, kids under five are free. There will be music in the hangar and plane ride giveaways. Organized by Radigan Media, Rotary Club of Towanda and Bradford County Airport.
PANTHER PROWL 5K AND PANTHER PRIDE WALK: At Vergason Technology Center in Van Etten. Pre-register by July 15 to secure your shirt! Walkers are most welcome! Prizes for top finishers; refreshments. 5K Contact: Gary Vergason, Race Director 607-351-3819; email: run@PantherProwl5k.com.
Sunday, Aug. 7:
PICNIC IN THE PARK AND VBS CARNIVAL KICKOFF: 4 to 6 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. Music, games, food, fun and more. Includes visits from police and fire departments. Everyone is invited to attend. Hosted by Waverly First Baptist Church, Waverly United Methodist Church, Milan United Methodist Church, Blessed Trinity Parish, and St. James Catholic Church. Call 607-565-9593 for more information.
Monday, Aug. 22:
THE VALLEY CHORUS PICNIC: Will be held at 6 p.m. at East Waverly Park, Waverly. Bring dish to pass, own beverage and table service. Meat is provided. New members welcome.
Thursday, Aug. 25:
WAVERLY COMMUNITY USED BOOK SALE: Will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church on Chemung Street. This yearly sale is sponsored by the Methodist Men. If you wish to donate books in good condition, bring them to the church any Wednesday between 9:30 and 11 a.m. A scheduling call to the church at 607-565-8650 would be appreciated. Please no Reader’s Digest or encyclopedia sets.
Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27:
WAVERLY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1977: 45th class reunion. Both events at the LOOM located at 439 Waverly St., Waverly. Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. — light refreshments with cash bar. Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. — dinner at 7 p.m. For further information call Sharon (Arnold) Warner at 607-857-0415 or Terri (Henson) Richter at 607-598-2565.
