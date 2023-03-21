Spalding Memorial Library
On Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help! We hope to see you there!
Drop in to build with LEGOS, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs on Wednesday, March 22 from 3 to 7 p.m. All ages are invited!
Facebook Live Storytime will be held on Thursday, March 23 at 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will livestream stories about spring on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.
Join us for stories, songs, and a craft on Friday, March 24th at 10AM and 11AM. This week we will read stories about spring. We will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session.
The Spalding Memorial Library and eight (8) other libraries of Bradford County have T-Mobile / Franklin T9 Mobile Hotspots and iPads available through Emergency Connectivity Grant funding. To be eligible you must certify that you do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and that if you are borrowing a Wi-Fi hotspot, you certify that you are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Please contact the Library if you have any questions! Call 570-888-711
Spring is coming! We’re looking for volunteers to work in our garden. Leaders needed who know their plants and flowers! If you’re interested please call the Library at 570-888-7117!
Waverly Free Library News
Our Spring Reading Challenge will begin on April 1. Packets will be available in the library for pick-up on March 24.
Our Facebook Live Story Time will be Wednesday at 9 a.m. In-Person Story Times will be Thursday, March 23. We offer three opportunities for Story Time, based on age, which include Babies & Books at 10 a.m., Toddler Time at 10:30 a.m., and Story Time at 11:15 a.m.
Story Times feature age-appropriate stories tailored to each group, singing, dancing, music-making, group play, and sign language related to the theme of the week. A themed craft is offered during Toddler Time and Story Time. This week’s theme will be “Welcome Spring.”
Join Joan from Family Resource Center, following some of our Toddler Times, for extended play and free books.
Clubs:
Arts Club is library-sponsored, open to all ages, and will be held Tuesday, April 4, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Our project will be yarn painting, which is the process of gluing yarn to paper to create a picture. Try something new, don’t be afraid to make “messy art,” and have a few laughs with us!
Writing Club is patron-lead and will be meeting Wednesday, March 22, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Members are currently working on different forms of writing, including memoirs, short stories, poetry, and non-fiction. The club is open to all and leader Pat Miran, who wonderfully encourages all participants, and has an online blog entitled 2talkhorses.com.
Chess Club is patron-lead and meets every Tuesday at 2 p.m. This club is open to all chess experience levels.
Book Picks for Women’s History Month:
Each week, staff will choose a book to feature for Women’s History Month. This week, Becky chose “Bessie the Motorcycle Queen” by Charles R. Smith Jr. and Jae chose “Modern HERstory: Stories of Women and Nonbinary People Rewriting History” by Blair Imani.
How You Can Help:
We are currently looking for donations of yarn for various programs we would like to offer in the future. Any donations are greatly appreciated!
Did You Know?
We offer ebooks and audiobooks through the Libby app, which is accessible using your Waverly Free Library Card. Library Staff are available to assist you with getting started. Stop by or call the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, NY 14892 and can be reached at (607) 565-9341.
Sayre Public Library News
On Tuesday March 21 at 4 p.m. we will be hosting another Virtual Author Talk! A talk that will leave you starving for more!
Join us as we chat with celebrity chef Jernard Wells about his newest cookbook Southern Inspired: More Than 100 Delicious Dishes from My American Table to Yours. Southern Inspired is full of delicious and inventive recipes that remix the traditional flavors and classic dishes of Southern food and celebrate African — American culinary contributions to tables worldwide. Chef Jernard als o brings in flavors f rom the Caribbean, Latin America, Asia, and Europe, always with his signature Southern flair.
This cookbook shares 100 recipes that are approachable for both beginners and more experienced cooks. All Virtual Author Talks can be accessed for free via the Sayre Public Library website or at the web address https://libraryc.org/sayrepl. Can’t make the talk at the scheduled time? All talks are archived on our website portal and can be accessed at your convenience!
This Wednesday, March 22, Sayre Public Library will be having another session of Story Time! We welcome parents, grandparents, caregivers, and children of all ages to come listen to stories, sing songs, and do activities and crafts related to our weekly theme. This week the theme is Spring! Come join our youth librarian, Miss Gwen, as we listen to stories about Spring and find out just what this season is all about!
On Thursday March 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. we will be having our teen/tween drop in time.
This week the theme is Wor ld Storytelling Day. This is a chance to come and talk about your own story — if you already have one great or if you would just like to make up a story on the spot, wonderful!
On Saturday March 25 at 10 a.m. there will be a Books — to — Action Community Discussion.
This is ultimately what our Books — to — Action series is all about! With this discussion, we will decide as a group the community “action” we would like to take. This may be about raising local mental health awareness, destigmatizing mental health, or any other number of possibilities.
When the action project is decided, we will then work together as a group to organize and make things happen! This action project will span no longer than over the course of a month with the final project date on or before April 30.
Also during the afternoon of Saturday March 25 stop in anytime between 1 and 3 p.m. for our Drop — in Adult Coloring Club! Relax and unwind with adult coloring p ages and colored pencils alongside others doing the same. Chat with your neighbors or keep to yourself and enjoy the calming sensation of adult coloring! Coloring pages and pencils will be provided!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes “Storm Watch,” by C.J. Box, “Never Never ” by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher, and “The Secrets of Hartwood Hall,” by Katie Lumsden.
Sayre Public Library is open for service Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888 — 2256 with any questions.
