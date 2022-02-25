Bradford County Historical Society SETTLER magazine now available

The quarterly publication of the Bradford County Historical Society “THE SETTLER” February 2022 edition is now available.
The magazine has been published by the society since 1952 with a few dormant years. This year begins volume 60.
Henry Farley, editor of the publication for the past twenty years, said the February 2022 issue has the history of the Towanda Elks. Farley said he had been contacted by Mike Miller a member of the Bradford County Historical Society asking history of the house at 929 South Main Street in Towanda Township that had been the home to the Elks since 1961. This brought about some interesting stories about the family that built the home in the 1850s, the Mason’s, and their many contributions to the county since they arrived here in 1802.
A search of the society database PastPerfect found a history of the first twenty-five years of the Towanda Elks in a collection donated by Bill Brutzman. Items from this publication are included in the issue as well.
Other articles included are A Notable Roman a biography of DeLore S. Maynard and Schools and Teachers 50 Years Ago written by Silas Durand in 1905.
The Setter is available at the museum research library located at 109 Pine Street in Towanda, hours of operation are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.