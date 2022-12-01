Thursday, Dec. 1:
MONTHLY BOOK CLUB: Begins at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Avenue, Sayre at 6 p.m. The group will then meet the first Thursday of each month. The first book to be discussed will be “Common Ground: Talking About Gun Violence in America” by Don Gaffney. Mr. Gaffney is a retired pastor and an alumni of Sandy Hook school. Each person needs to purchase their own book. Call 570-888-2683 for more information.
Friday, Dec. 2:
PAT KANE CONCERT: 6 to 9 p.m., Sons of Italy in Sayre. Hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers. Kick off the holiday season with the Balladeer of the Southern Tier and his band, West o’Clare. Price of ticket includes admission to concert, food and non-alcoholic beverage. Cash bar available. Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers $25 Per Ticket in Advance; $30 at Door (if space available); $10 for Children Ages 12 & Under. Tickets available by calling BBBS Office at 570-265-3009; on website (bbbstwintiers.org); at Yale’s Music in Athens, or from BBBS Board Members.
Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4:
THE VALLEY CHORUS PRESENTS: “Christmas Time is Here,” Christmas Concert. 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda, 3 p.m. Sunday in the Waverly High School auditorium. Pre-sale tickets available at the Jolly Farmer and Yale’s Music Shop, or online at valleychorus.org, for $10, or $12 at the door. Sponsored by the Jolly Farmer and Dandy Mini Mart.
Saturday, Dec. 3:
FREE HUNTERS LUNCHEON: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 1/4 mile south of Springfield Road on the Berwick Turnpike. Stop by to get warm, refuel, and share a few tall tales with your hunting buddies and those at the next table over. Lunch will include chili, beef stew, vegetable beef soup, crackers, cornbread, coffee, cold beverages and homemade desserts. Donations given will benefit Emmanuel Wesleyan Bible College.
REESE’S EMPLOYEE BENEFIT: 1 to 5 p.m., South Waverly Borough Hall. Featuring DJ Shep Goin’ South, and basket and gift card raffles. To donate, contact Kim at 607-972-9521 Thursday through Monday.
Sunday, Dec. 4:
GUTHRIE HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., clinic atrium at the Guthrie campus in Sayre. The fair will feature employee artisans offering shoppers a chance to find unique, handmade gifts for the holidays. A wide variety of items from more than 50 vendors will be available for sale. A basket raffle will also be held. All proceeds will be donated to the Mark Stensager Human Services Fund, which benefits community members, patients and Guthrie employees in times of need. For more information, contact Suzanne Storelli at 570-887-2523 or email suzanne.storelli@guthrie.org.
Monday, Dec. 5:
TAKE OUT DINNER: The Salvation Army 351 Fulton St. Sayre, Pa. 4 to 5 p.m. Menu: Meatloaf, potato, vegetable, fruit, dessert, beverage. Those wishing a meal for someone not present must wait until all present have been served.
There will not be a dinner on Monday, Dec. 19 due to Christmas distribution ;preparation. Next dinner will be Jan. 2 and will be served inside.
Wednesday, Dec. 7:
EAST SMITHFIELD AREA SENIORS: Will meet at the township building social hall, and will eat at noon. Our entertainment will be Bob and Linda Lee. All seniors are welcome. Bring a dish to share and own table service. There will be a brown bad and 50/50 exchange for those willing to participate.
WAVERLY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH FREE MEAL: At 4 p.m. Menu includes: Scalloped potatoes and ham, corn, jello with Kool Whip, take out only.
Thursday. Dec. 8:
“FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY: Open from 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries is available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from the front of our large parking lot.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A delicious TAKE OUT only dinner will be available. Pick up is from the back of our large parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle. Hosted by the Athens Rotary the menu is Meatball Subs, Potato Chips, Raw Veggies, Applesauce and Cookie.
Friday, Dec. 9:
TINSEL-N-LIGHTS: 5:30 to 8 p.m., Broad Street in Waverly. Enjoy the spirit of the holidays with horse and wagon rides, ice sculpting, visits with Santa, musical performances, bicycle raffle, food and hot chocolate.
Sunday, Dec. 11:
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 7 to 10 a.m. (Santa arrives at 8 a.m.) at The South Creek Lions Club 32749 Route 14, Gillett. The menu consists of pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, sausage gravy and a biscuit, as well as coffee and orange juice. Please bring your phone or camera to get photos of the kids. Children eat free. Adults $8.
Wednesday, Dec. 14:
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CHRISTMAS LUNCHEON: Noon, at the Airport Community Center Hall. The meal will be a Ham dinner catered by Ted Clark’s Busy Mart. Music by the Vanderhoofs. Call Ginny 570-888-3712 for information.
Saturday, Dec. 17:
TOYS FOR TOTS TOY DISTRIBUTION: 1 p.m. until done, Nichols American Legion, 119 Dean St., Nichols. Santa will be handing out toys. Pizza doughnuts and cocoa available. Preregistration required at owego-ny.toysfortots.org. Add “Nichols” in comment box when applying.
HANDS OF PRAISE HANDBELL AND CHIME CHOIR: from Johnson City Primitive Methodist Church, will be sharing their extraordinary music for an hour of delightful music new and old. Performance will start at 6 p.m. at the North Waverly Chapel.
Sunday, Dec. 18:
CHRISTMAS AUCTION: Doors open at noon, auction starts at 1 p.m. at Waverly/Barton Fire Station on Donnelly Parkway. Hosted by the J. E. Hallett Fire Co. No. 1. All merchandise is new. Enjoy homemade food, 50/50 raffles, gift basket raffles and more. All proceeds benefit fire company fire equipment fund.
PERFORMANCE BY THE STEVENS FAMILY: 5 p.m., North Waverly Chapel. The family will be returning to their hometown to bring “A Gospel Music Celebration of Christmas” showcasing everyone’s favorite Christmas classics and leading anointed worship.
