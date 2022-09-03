Sunday, Sept. 4:
CHICKEN BARBECUE AND TRACTOR PULL: North Barton Grange #45, 1363 Ellis Creek Road, Waverly NY. Noon till gone. Meal $10. Meal includes chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, roll, cookie or brownie, 1/2 chicken for $5. Chicken BBQ benefits the Hollenback family of 10 who lost everything in a house fire back in Feb.
Monday, Sept. 5:
FREE TAKEOUT DINNER: 4 to 5 p.m., Salvation Army Church, 351 Fulton St., South Waverly. Menu will feature hot dogs on rolls, macaroni salad, chips, fruit, dessert and a beverage. Those wishing to take a dinner for someone not in attendance should come after 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept 6:
THE SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON: Will meet at the Airport Senior Community Club House 78 Piper St in Sayre. The club will now meet on the first Tuesday of the month. Free and open to the public. Potluck supper at 6 p.m. Bring a dish to pass and own table service. Dessert and coffee provided by the club.Short business meeting with bird sightings after the meal. Program “The Life of a Rehabber” by Barb Cole will start at 7:30 p.m. For more information contact Inga 607-425-7426 or check http://www.susquehannavalleyaudubon.org
Wednesday, Sept. 7:
ANXIETY DEPRESSION WORKSHOP: 1 to 4:30 p.m., Comfort Inn and Suites, Elmira Street, Sayre. Come to this workshop and learn new skills to overcome your anxiety and depression. Speaker will be Carla Cain. $20 entry fee at the door.
EAST SMITHFIELD AREA SENIORS:Will meet at the old township building. Entertainment will be Jacob Gilpin. All seniors are welcome. Eat at noon. Please bring a dish to pass & own table service. Will have brown paper bag exchange & 50/50 drawing for those who wish to participate.
Thursday, Sept. 8:
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY: Will be open 9 a.m to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from the front of our large parking lot.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL: Will be held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (until gone) at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A delicious TAKE OUT only dinner of Rigatoni with meat sauce, Tossed Salad, Roll and Dessert will be available from the Valley Kiwanis. Pick up is from the back of the large parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9, 10 and 11:
SAYRE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF ‘61 REUNION: Starts with mixer on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Blackburn 1897 in Sayre. Saturday will include visit to the SHS archives and Tioga Point Museum, followed by group pictures at Howard Elmer Park and dinner at Yanuzzi’s Restaurant. Sunday will feature a farewell breakfast at Tomasso’s.
Saturday, Sept. 10:
SEVENTH ANNUAL VALLEY WALK AGAINST SUICIDE: Riverfront Park in Sayre. Registration begins at 10 a.m., walk begins at 11 a.m. Donations will be accepted and help fund the event. To benefit Valley Suicide Prevention and Awareness.
SPORTSMAN EXPO: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. All free event with vendors, seminars, pig roast, “Raised Hunting” stars David and Karin Holder. Located on Rt. 187 in Rome, Pa. Call 570-888-9900 for more information.
PUBLIC DINNER: The South Creek Lions Club will be holding a public dinner on Saturday, Sept, 10. Roast Beef & Turkey are on the menu plus “real” mashed potatoes, vegetable, gravy, homemade bread, and our always delicious baked beans. Donation is $15 and includes homemade pie for dessert. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for sit down meals and 4:00 p.m. for take out. The South Creek Lions Club is located on Route 14 in Gillett, Pa.
Monday, Sept. 12:
HEALING JOURNEY CLASSES: Federated Church at the corner of Church and Main streets, East Smithfield. The Healing Journey class provides emotional, mental, and spiritual healing for all. While the class is being offered this fall is for women only, there are also classes for men, couples, and teens. Contact Family Life Ministries at www.fln.org to learn more. Class size is limited. Reach out to Berny by text or talk for more info at 570-637-4500.
Tuesday, Sept. 13:
PROJECT LIFESAVE PRESENTATION: 10 a.m. at Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Project Lifesaver provides law enforcement, fire/rescue, and caregivers with a program designed to protect, and when necessary, quickly locate individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to the life-threatening behavior of wandering.
Wednesday, Sept. 14:
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS: Will meet at noon at Fortune Buffet on Elmira Street in Athens for our luncheon meeting. We will be collecting for the Bridge heat program. RSVP to Ginny 570-888-3712 if you can come.
AWANA MEETINGS BEGINNING AT MT. PISGAH WESLEYAN CHURCH: Mark your calendars and save the date, because AWANA meetings are starting up again this September at Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church. Our first meeting will be at 5:50 p.m. beginning with sign-in/registration of club members. We’ll follow that with a fun evening of music, Bible lessons and games.AWANA meetings at Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan are open to all children in the community from age 4 through 6 grade, and the program is free of charge. Early registration is appreciated. Register your children online at: www.mpwesleyan.org. You can also call the church office anytime to learn more at 570-596-4003.
Friday, Sept. 16:
SPENCER SENIOR SOCIAL HOUR AND NY CONNECTS OFFICE HOURS: Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Enjoy good food and great company.z
Saturday, Sept. 17:
LOCKWOOD VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY INC. CHICKEN BBQ: 11 a.m. till gone. Dinners: $12 includes 1/2 a chicken, dinner roll, baked beans, salt potatoes, and a bottle of water. 1/2 a chicken only $7. Pre-sale tickets available and encouraged.
Sunday, Sept. 18:
16TH ANNUAL OLDE TIME CRUISE-IN AND FAMILY DAY: 9 a.m., Warren Township Community Center. Free admission and no entry fee. Antique and classic cars, hot rods, rat rods, tractors, bikes and more. Barbecue chicken, roast beef and pulled pork sandwiches. Live music from McRay’s Professional DJs. All donations will benefit James “Jimmy” Olmstead, who recently had a kidney transplant. For more info, call 570-395-3220.
Monday, Sept. 19:
PLANNING FOR INCAPACITY: Presented by Greg Catarella, Esq. Learn more about long term care and Medicaid from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego.
Tuesday, Sept. 20:
HEALTHY LIVING FOR YOUR BRAIN AND BODY: Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Join us to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement. We will also demonstrate how to use hands-on-tools to incorporate these recommendations into a plan for health aging. 10 a.m. at Tioga Opportunities in Owego. 1 p.m. at the Waverly Historical Society.
NY CONNECTS OFFICE HOURS: Join Rachel Cron from Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance. How can TOI help you? Visit Rachel to find out from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly.
Saturday, Sept. 24:
FIRST ANNUAL PENN-YORK VALLEY TRIATHLON: Valley Playland, Athens. Features a five-mile run, 15-mile bicycle ride and seven-mile river paddle throughout the Valley and New York southern tier. This event will be offered as part of a three-triathlon series in conjunction with the North Branch Triathlon — Wyalusing and the Central Bradford Triathlon — Towanda. For more information, email pyvtriathlon@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 27:
TIOGA OPPORTUNITIES ANNUAL HEALTH FAIR: Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at Tioga Downs, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to explore and engage with a variety of health experts in our area. Free admission. Enter to win a $100 gift card and great door prizes.
Monday, Oct. 17:
PLANNING FOR INCAPACITY: PROTECTING ASSETS FROM LONG TERM CARE EXPENSES PRESENTATION: Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Are you or a loved one facing decisions regarding long term, out of home placement? Exploring options for long term care is confusing and complicated. It is difficult to understand differences between levels of care, as well as whether Medicare, Medicaid, or other types of insurance will pay for them. 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Waverly Historical Society, 437 Chemung St., Waverly. Please call 607-687-4120 to reserve your seat for this free presentation.
