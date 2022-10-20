Thursday, Oct. 20:
VALLEY ACTIVE LIVING CENTER PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 9:30 to 11 a.m., Athens United Methodist Church basement, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee and orange juice. Cost is $5. Elevator accessible. For more information, contact 570-888-2387.
FREE TAKEOUT MEAL: 4:30 p.m., St. James Catholic Church in Waverly. Sponsored by the North Barton Grange. Menu of chicken/biscuits, vegetable and dessert, take out only from the parking lot adjacent to the church.
FREE ACES AWARENESS PRESENTATION: 7 p.m., Best Western Grand Victorian Inn, Sayre. Hosted by Rising Hope Community Resilience Consultants LLC. Presentation highlights include ACEs contributing factors, signs, symptoms, and current mitigative strategies found effective in lessening the impact of ACEs for children, adolescents, and adults. For more information contact Deb Gutierrez (PhD) at 607-738-7458.
Sunday, Oct. 23:
CHURCH CONCERT: 11 a.m., First Church of God, 416 N. Keystone Ave., Sayre. Andy Boardman, well-known gospel singer, will be performing. Everyone welcome.
Thursday, Oct. 27:
FREE INDOOR COMMUNITY SUPPER: 4 to 6 p.m., at the Church of the Redeemer located at 201 S. Wilbur Ave. in Sayre.
Monday, Oct. 31:
TRICK OR TREAT: 6 to 8 p.m. in the Village of Waverly, Town of Chemung and the Boroughs of Sayre and Athens. Drivers and trick-or-treaters are advised to be cautious during that time.
TRUNK OR TREAT: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Rd., Sayre. Come enjoy cider, doughnuts, Chili and Hot chocolate as you collect candy. Athens Township will also be bringing a firetruck.
TRUNK OR TREAT AND COSTUME CONTEST: Starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Chemung Fire Station. Costume contest judging to be finished in time for trick-or-treating. There will also be a trunk or treat in the parking lot for those wishing to attend.
Saturday, Nov. 5:
AMBA WELLNESS PROGRAM: Will be held at the South Creek Lions Club 32749 Route 14 Gillett, Pa, from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. This is the Annual Blood Analysis event held at the Lions Hall for the last eight years. No walk ups permitted. By reservation only call 800-234-8888 Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Test results are sent to your physician. The cost for this screening is $42. This screening is NOT covered by Medicare and most other Insurances.For more information call 800-234-8888. The South Creek Lions will provide light refreshments.
SAYRE ELKS HAM & TURKEY PARTY: The Sayre Elks will hold its annual Ham & Turkey Party on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. in its banquet hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cost per person is $5 and includes food, drinks (including draft beer), and a chance at a $100 cash prize. There will be ham, turkey, bacon, pepperoni and cheese raffles as well as basket raffles, lottery board, cake wheel and more. When the party concludes in the banquet hall, everyone is invited up to the lounge to enjoy music, snacks and drinks from 9 til midnight. This event is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
AMBA PROGRAM: The South Creek Lions Club will be hosting the AMBA Blood Analysis Program on Saturday November 5th from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Call 1-800-234-8888 — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday for your reservation. Your personal physician’s authorization is required to have the Blood Test. The Lions Hall is located on Route 14 in Gillett. There will be no walk in’s permitted without a reservation Call 1-800-234-8888
Monday, Nov. 7:
DOUG’S FISH FRY: Will be visiting the old American Legion building at the corner of Route 34 and Chemung Street in Waverly from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Proceeds to benefit J. E. Hallett Fire Co. No. 1 of the Waverly/Barton Fire District equipment fund. Call ahead ordering is available at 607-753-9184 ext. 2.
Sunday, Nov. 13:
CHRISTMAS AUCTION: Doors open at noon, auction starts at 1 p.m. at Waverly/Barton Fire Station on Donnelly Parkway. Hosted by the J. E. Hallett Fire Co. No. 1. All merchandise is new. Enjoy homemade food, 50/50 raffles, gift basket raffles and more. All proceeds benefit fire company fire equipment fund.
Thursday, Nov. 24:
COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Route 34, Waverly. Eat-in, takeout or delivery. Delivery available only to Athens, Waverly or Sayre residents. Leave your name, address and phone number at 607-565-9342 by Nov. 22.
Friday, Dec. 9:
TINSEL-N-LIGHTS: 5:30 to 8 p.m., Broad Street in Waverly. Enjoy the spirit of the holidays with horse and wagon rides, ice sculpting, visits with Santa, musical performances, bicycle raffle, food and hot chocolate.
Sunday, Dec. 18:
CHRISTMAS AUCTION: Doors open at noon, auction starts at 1 p.m. at Waverly/Barton Fire Station on Donnelly Parkway. Hosted by the J. E. Hallett Fire Co. No. 1. All merchandise is new. Enjoy homemade food, 50/50 raffles, gift basket raffles and more. All proceeds benefit fire company fire equipment fund.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.