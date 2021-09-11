TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, Sept. 16 for a picnic lunch at noon at the Wysox River Access Park in the pavilion by the river. Members are reminded to bring tablecloths, dish to share, own table service and beverage. Come a little early to enjoy fellowship. Guests are welcome.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY) CHAPTER NO. 646, WAVERLY, meets Monday mornings at the Waverly Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St. (use church basement entrance off parking lot). Members may weigh-in between 8:20 and 9:10 a.m., with meeting following weigh-ins. New members from anywhere in the area are encouraged to join us. For more information, please contact Beth at (607) 565-2524 or Sue at (570) 888-4244.
FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP is held every Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the Rise and Shine Community Center, 411 S. Main St., Athens. This is a free two-hour group session for any issue in need, with licensed therapist Robin Allis, LSW.
