TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 646 Waverly had a successful month of February. The club had an overall weigh loss of eight pounds with Sandy S. being our best loser of the month. She was awarded a cash prize for her efforts.
Each week our two best losers take home a sunshine basket filled with quarters and snacks donated by the members. Our Sunshine winners for February were Rosemary, Tressa, Lois, Mary Lou, Lena, Kathy, and Sandy S. won two times.
We encourage our members to keep a weekly food chart. Each week one food chart is drawn for free dues at our next meeting. Our winners for February were Sue, Sally, Mary Lou, and Diane. We also give a small cash prize to one monthly winner. Our newest member, Sylvia, was our winner this month.
Each week members contribute a small amount to our HA HA can before weighing in. If their name is drawn for that week and they had a loss, they win the contents of the can. If they did not lose, the club politely says “Ha Ha” and the funds carry over for next week’s potential winner. We had two winners for the month. They were Carol and Sylvia.
Each week the club has a 50/50 drawing with half going to the club and the other half going to a lucky winner. Our winners were Diane, Cara, Kathy, and Sally.
At the end of each month, we draw a lucky member to win the contents of our “Big Can”. Each week, if a member loses weight, they may contribute 25¢ to the Big Can in the hopes that their name will be drawn to win the contents of the whole can. Our lucky winner for February was Diane.
Our club raises funds for our semi-annual banquets with a weekly NO NO food. We ask for a nickel for each day that you eat that food during the week. The No No foods (or drink) for the month were pizza, biscuits, cheesecake, and cinnamon rolls.
To encourage our members, we always have one or two contests. We had a Bingo contest for several months, waiting for one member to fill their card with weight losses and losses for three weeks in a row. Sandy S. was our bingo winner! We also awarded five members prizes for our snowman contest. The winners were Sandy S, Carol, Sally, Tressa, and Lena.
Each month we present programs and activities to encourage and support our members. We had an excellent emotional eating discussion. At another meeting our topic was February is Healthy Heart Month. Occasionally the program is just to have fun, like the Birthday Party for Everyone we had at our final meeting of the month. We had refreshments and played a game called “The Game with No Name” with Kathy being our winner. We also drew out four more dates of birth with each winning member receiving a “birthday gift”. Winners of the gifts were Hazel, Tressa, Diane, and Lois.
The third Monday of each month we hold a Chinese Auction with the club receiving the proceeds. We had a theme for February’s auction called “Found in a Grocery Store”. Many members took home groceries, but also other prizes like lottery tickets, personal care items etc. A good time was had by all!
TOPS 646 Waverly is always looking for new members. We offer the extra support you may need to lose your excess weight and to become a healthier you in 2022. We meet Monday mornings at the Waverly Methodist Church. Weigh-ins are from 8:20 to 9:10 am with a meeting immediately following weigh-in. TOPS allows anyone to come and observe a meeting for FREE to see if it is a good fit for you. Residents of the Valley area are encouraged to call Beth (607)565-2524 or Sue (570)888-4244 or visit www.tops.org for more information.
TOPS Club Inc was founded more than 70 years ago with thousands of chapters throughout the US and Canada. It is a nonprofit weight-loss support group that offers an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness. TOPS 646 Waverly was formed in 1977.
