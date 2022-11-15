The Thanksgiving lunch for the Athens Senior Citizens was at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at the Airport Community Center Hall. We had 23 members present and one guest, Ralph Lewis. We did the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and Ted Benjamin said grace before we ate. The Turkey dinner from Ted Clark’s consists of Turkey, Mashed potatoes gravy, squash, green beans and cranberry sauce. Dessert consists of pumpkin pie, apple pie, apple pie bar, chocolate cake and whipped cream.
Ted opened the meeting at 12:55. Our only November birthday was Cindy Estelle (14) and no anniversaries. Drawing winners were Yvonne Cornell, Cherri Foster, and Patty Benjamin.
Ginny Malone spoke about the upcoming Valley Chorus holiday concert “Christmas Time is Here”.
Our 79 member chorus will perform two concerts. Starting Dec. 3, Saturday night 7:30 p.m. at Keystone Theater, Towanda, Pa. and Dec. 4, Sunday at 3 p.m. at Waverly High School in Waverly, NY.
Presale tickets $10 or $12 at the door. Order online at WWW.VALLEYCHORUS.ORG or from any member of the chorus, or at Jolly Farmers, Waverly, Yales Music, Athens and Patty Macs Daily Dos, Sayre.
The Valley Active Living Center located in the basement at the Athens Methodist Church, Athens are looking for people to play trivia. Contact them if you are interested.
Anita and Bob Whipple reminded us that the Towanda Seniors meet the third Thursday each month.
This will be a dish to pass luncheon, noon at Wysox Presbyterian Church.
Our next meeting will be Wednesday, Dec. 14 at noon at Airport Community Center Hall. It will be a complete ham dinner from Ted Clarks. Dessert will be provided by Linda Dimon, Anita Whipple and Mary Shangraw. Our entertainment will be Jim and Alice Vanderhoffs. Call Ginny Malone for more information 570-888-3712
